Bankman-Fried released in N.Y.





NEW YORK -- Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in U.S. District Court that Bankman-Fried, 30, "perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions." Roos proposed bail terms, including the $250 million bond -- believed to be a record federal pretrial bond -- and house arrest at his parents' home in Palo Alto, Calif.

Reunited with his parents and lawyers inside the courthouse Thursday, a silent Bankman-Fried shook the hands of a supporter before heading out the door, where photographers and video crews rushed him until he left in a car.

Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein agreed to the bond and also approved the house arrest, though he required an electronic monitoring bracelet be affixed to Bankman-Fried before he left the courthouse. Roos had recommended it be attached Friday in California.

Bankman-Fried wore a suit and tie, sat between his attorneys and did not speak during the hearing except to answer the court. Asked by Gorenstein whether he understood he would face arrest and owe $250 million if he chose to flee, Bankman-Fried said: "Yes, I do."

His bail conditions also require that he not open lines of credit larger than $1,000. The bond was secured by the equity in his parents' home, their signatures and signatures of two other financially responsible contacts with considerable assets, Roos said. The bail was described as a "personal recognizance bond," meaning the collateral did not need to meet the bail amount.

Bankman-Fried, arrested in the Bahamas last week, was flown to New York late Wednesday after deciding not to challenge his extradition.

Prosecutors and regulators contend that Bankman-Fried was at the center of several illegal schemes to use customer and investor money for personal gain. He faces the possibility of decades in prison if convicted on all counts.

In a series of interviews before his arrest, Bankman-Fried said he never intended to defraud anyone.

He is charged with using money illicitly taken from FTX customers to enable trades at his Alameda Research trading firm, while also spending lavishly on real estate and contributing millions of dollars to U.S. politicians.

FTX, founded in 2019, rode the crypto investing phenomenon to great heights, becoming one of the world's largest exchanges for digital currency.

Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, however, abruptly collapsed in early November when customers pulled deposits en masse amid reports questioning some of its financial arrangements -- ultimately revealing an $8 billion budget shortfall.

EXECUTIVES FOLD

While Bankman-Fried was airborne Wednesday, two former top executives of FTX pleaded guilty to criminal fraud charges and are now cooperating in the case, said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Caroline Ellison, who was CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, an FTX founder, pleaded guilty. They were key lieutenants in Bankman-Fried's vast business empire, which rested primarily on FTX and Alameda.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed civil fraud charges Wednesday against Ellison and Wang. The SEC said Ellison, 28, had misused FTX customer deposits to fund Alameda's trading activity and that Wang, 29, had created software allowing the diversion of funds to occur.

The guilty pleas and cooperation agreements are a major advance in the criminal fraud case against Bankman-Fried. And the combination of criminal and civil charges against the former executives puts him in an even more perilous legal position.

The charges have also come as a major blow to the crypto industry, which has been reeling for the past year as prices of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin have plunged and firms have filed for bankruptcy.

Information for this report was contributed by Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press, and David Yaffe-Bellany, Matthew Goldstein and Benjamin Weiser of The New York Times.

Airplanes are seen on the tarmac at Odyssey Aviation, where FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to soon be flown out to the U.S. after agreeing to be extradited, in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



A security agent stands guard as officials prepare to transport FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from the Magistrate Court building after he agreed to be extradited to the U.S., in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



A plane is seen on the tarmac at Odyssey Aviation, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is extradited to the U.S., in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Journalists photograph and film a convoy believed to be carrying FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, as he arrives at Odyssey Aviation to be extradited to the U.S., in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is escorted from the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Samuel Bankman-Fried, center, sits in Manhattan federal court flanked by his attorneys Mark Cohen, left, and Christian Everdell, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in New York. The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post a $250 million bond and live in his parents' California home while awaiting trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday.(Courtroom sketch by Elizabeth Williams via AP)











