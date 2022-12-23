Boateng’s late tally wins it for Central

Little Rock Central made it two-for-two against Memphis-based competition with another down-to-the-wire encounter Thursday.

Annor Boateng's three-point play with 11.8 seconds left in the game put the Tigers ahead to stay as they survived and beat Memphis Christian Brothers 56-53 on the final day of the Little Rock/Memphis Challenge at Little Rock Christian's Warrior Arena.

Boateng scored 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half for Central (12-3), which eked out a 45-42 victory over Memphis University School on Wednesday. But close games aren't anything out of the ordinary for the Tigers, who've won six games where they've either trailed by double digits or found themselves behind in the last minute of a fourth quarter.

"We've been in so many pressure situations even early in this season, and the guys just stay composed," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "They keep believing in each other, they trust each other, and it's been a different player step up in big moments.

"Shoot, we've had seven or eight different guys hit big shots in the final minute of a game to seal a win for us."

Ross could point to a number of his players who factored in heavily down the stretch in the Tigers' latest win against one of Tennessee's best.

Luke Moore had all nine of his points in the first quarter to help Central get off to a fast start, and Gavin Snyder finished with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers during a second-quarter surge that put the Tigers comfortably ahead -- for the time being.

"You've got a defending state champ that's a perennial powerhouse in here," Ross said of Christian Brothers (10-3), which won a state championship in March. "I told their coach that I'd looked up their history, and they win 30-plus games just about every year. They've got guys that are used to winning, used to making plays, and we knew they weren't going away."

Central methodically beat Christian Brothers to the punch for much of the first half and opened a 34-24 at the break, but the Purple Wave were nearly flawless from the floor in the third quarter and bullied their way back in the game.

A short jumper from Savaughn Smith to begin the second half gave the Tigers a 36-24 lead until Barrett Burchyett's three-pointer started a 13-2 run for Christian Brothers. The Purple Wave made seven of their eight shots in the quarter.

Christian Brothers tied the game midway through the fourth and took the lead 51-49 on a 15-footer from Keeper Jackson with 3:52 to go. The Purple Wave led 53-51 and had possession with less than 25 seconds left, but Central's Daniel Culberson forced a turnover that led to Boateng's decisive bucket and free throw.

Michael Pepper missed a potential tying jumper on the ensuing trip for the Purple Wave, and C.J. Washington hit two free throws with three seconds remaining to set the final score.

"Man, just the heart of our team so far through 15 games, it's been unbelievable," Ross said. "It's hard to explain. ... it just always comes down to these guys just knowing they're going to win. I don't always know how it's gonna happen, but they make the plays to make it happen."

Burchyett, whose three-pointer at the buzzer sailed long, had 19 points to lead the Purple Wave. Drew Petro scored 14 points, and Pepper ended with 13.