Branson’s Stevie Lee Woods has TV show on the horizon, celebrates New Year’s Eve

A veteran musician whose family tree includes father Buddy Woods, a lead guitarist who worked as a sideman for such artists as Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and Eddie Arnold, Stevie Lee Woods is the host of the "Nashville Roadhouse Live" at the Star Theater on West 76 Country Boulevard in Branson. Winner of numerous Best of Branson awards, Lee calls it a "nonstop entertainment Mecca" with "an all-star band and world-class dancers."

On Dec. 31, Woods will host Nashville Roadhouse Theater's third annual New Year's Eve Bash with the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band, dancing, karaoke and more. It's the latest edition of a show that has become so popular since it was created during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 that it's hosted guests like "Wynonna, Collin Raye, Jo Dee Messina, Steve Miller Band, ZZ Top and more," he says. "You never know who might show up!" And come 2023, they might be showing up for a syndicated TV show.

Woods was born and raised in Bluefield, Va., with brothers David and Greg, also musicians. He says he started singing in church and has been doing it ever since. In the 1990s, he moved to Nashville, Tenn., and it was, he says, a good decision. He got a record deal in 1993, released two singles, one of which went to No. 1 on what was then called the Cash Box Charts, and he landed major representation by such agencies as Buddy Lee Attractions and World Class Talent in Nashville.

Woods was appearing on the Grand Ole Opry and even hosted his own television show, "Today's Hot Country," on the USA Network in the 1990s, until he brought it all to a halt. Ailing family members needed him at home, he says, and he gave up touring, hoping he would come back to music when he could. Now he's found his niche in Branson.

"I have toured the world with many country greats like Merle Haggard, Freddy Fender, Martina McBride, Lorrie Morgan, John Michael and so many more," he says. Among names like Aaron Tippin, Confederate Railroad and the Kentucky Headhunters who have visited him in Branson, Woods says T. Graham Brown "has had a big influence on me, just as a person and artist. I think he is the most soulful singer in country music."

Now, Woods says, "I have a new TV show which has been picked up by a major distributor for worldwide distribution and syndication." Called "Nashville Roadhouse Live," it will air this spring on a "major network," he says.

"The TV show is a big part of what we are doing now, and we hope to be able to bring a great show to all of our friends and make it something everyone wants to see," Woods concludes. "The entire show is brand new again in 2023, so come see us."

