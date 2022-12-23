CarMax stock dips after lackluster 3Q

CarMax stumbled through another difficult quarter, dragging down stocks across the automotive industry and deepening concerns over the unsteady U.S. used-car market.

The auto dealer cited high inflation and low buyer confidence among factors that are cooling the once-hot sector. CarMax on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and sales that fell well short of Wall Street's already depressed expectations.

"Vehicle affordability remains challenging due to macro factors stemming from broad inflation, climbing interest rates and continued low consumer confidence," CEO Bill Nash said on a conference call with analysts. The latest results "reflect the continuation of widespread pressures across the used-car industry," Nash said.

Shares of CarMax Inc. fell 7.2% in early trading Thursday in New York after an earlier decline of 12%, the biggest intraday drop for the company since Sept. 29.

That dragged down peers such as Carvana Co., which tumbled 9.7% in the early going, as well as auto manufacturers. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV each slid more than 3% early Thursday to close in the red.

CarMax Inc. settled Thursday at $57.21 for a 3.6% loss on the day.

Overall, the company reported adjusted profit of 24 cents per share in the fiscal third quarter, significantly below the 65-cent average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Net sales in the period were $6.5 billion, the Richmond, Va.-based company said in a statement, also missing analysts' projections.

It was a "challenging quarter across the board," Steven Shemesh, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. "Between a deteriorating macro backdrop and cost-cutting initiatives, the near-term is likely to remain volatile."

The results echo the previous quarter, when Nash warned consumers had shifted spending away from large purchases amid affordability challenges. The company's second-quarter profit miss also weighed on peers and dragged down the broader market.

Combined wholesale and retail sales in the third quarter fell almost 28% annually. Wholesale volumes were hit by CarMax's move to shift some units to its retail stores to meet consumer demand for low-priced cars, the company said.

Wholesale vehicle gross profit tumbled 46% as the per-unit measure was hurt by a "steep market depreciation," according to CarMax.