PB to host King Cotton Classic

The King Cotton Holiday Classic will be held Dec. 27-29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center with 16 teams vying for this championship. The cost of tickets are $15 per day or a three-day pass for $30, according to a spokesman.

The opening day King Cotton schedule is:

Windermere High (Florida) v. Silsbee (Texas) 10 a.m.

Newton (Georgia) v. Jonesboro 11:30 a.m.

Beaumont United (Texas) v. Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) 1 p.m.

McEachern (Georgia) v. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia) 2:30 p.m.

Elkins (Texas) v. Greenforest (Georgia) 4 p.m.

White Hall v. Grissom (Alabama) 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff v. St. John Bosco (California) 7 p.m.

Mills University Studies v. South Shore Brooklyn (New York) 8:45 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.kingcottonclassic.org.

Grand Prairie sets arts event

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its photography contest for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart.

Exhibit dates are Jan. 26-Feb. 23 and a reception will be held Jan. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The arts center will receive photography entries Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register or for details, visit www.grandprairiearts.com.