Contract not renewed, state informs Warren

A hand-delivered letter by the state Education Secretary to then-Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren further clarifies Warren's status within the position.

Secretary Johnny Key, who has acted in lieu of the district board since the Arkansas Department of Education's takeover of the PBSD in 2018, informed Warren in the letter dated Monday that her contract would not be renewed after the 2022-23 school year, she would be placed on administrative leave and that she was "required to relinquish all administrative authority concerning the District effective immediately."

A copy of the letter was sent to The Commercial by request under the state Freedom of Information Act.

Key on Tuesday announced Jennifer Barbaree as its interim superintendent, but did not reveal Warren's status at the time.

Key wrote in a letter announcing the change: "We appreciate Ms. Warren's leadership the last few years, as well as her efforts that led to the State Board of Education's recent appointment of a limited authority board. Ms. Warren's expertise will be valuable during the transition of authority."

Warren will be paid her salary as detailed in her contract and the PBSD will make contributions to the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System on her behalf through June 30, 2023.

Warren will retain the same healthcare benefits through that time, Key indicated.

What remains unclear are how long Barbaree, a former principal in the Watson Chapel School District, will serve in the interim, and what led to Key's decision to remove Warren from the full-time superintendent role.

Key informed Warren: "The OCSS might reach out to you during this period with questions concerning the transition of authority."

An attempt to reach Key for comment was unsuccessful.

Calls to phone numbers available for Warren have not been answered, and messages left at those numbers have not been returned.

Barbaree, who is on vacation, according to an Education Department spokesperson, most recently served as assistant state superintendent for the Office of Coordinated Support and Service, which is under the state Education Department's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Stacy Smith, director of the OCSS and deputy education commissioner, vehemently defended Warren during an April state Board of Education meeting. Smith vocalized a vote of confidence in Warren while speaking in favor of her and other district leaders against criticisms from community members of Warren's performance.

A month later, district supporters verbally asked state board members to remove Warren as superintendent, citing the continued operation of the former Dollarway School District campuses, a lack of a strategic plan for the district (which was eventually released in October) and Warren's idea of possibly building a new Pine Bluff High School campus at the site of the former Belair Elementary.

Warren said the state board ordered the continued operation of the Dollarway campuses in December 2020, when it ordered the district to annex with the PBSD after five years in fiscal distress. The merger took effect July 1, 2021.

Some of the same district stakeholders celebrated with Warren in October when the board voted unanimously for a seven-person limited-authority board to lead the annexed PBSD.

The seven members, each representing a redrawn zone of the district, were appointed earlier this month and must go through training before a formal local board meeting can be established.

Meanwhile, decisions made by the local board will be referred to Key for final approval.

Warren served as Dollarway superintendent from its state takeover in 2015 to its merger and was PBSD superintendent since July 1, 2020.

The PBSD was placed under state authority for fiscal distress in September 2018, and under state law, the state board must determine whether to annex or consolidate the district with a neighboring district, reconstitute the district or grant it full local control by June 30, 2024, the end of the fifth full school year after state takeover.