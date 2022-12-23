Convention Center open for warming

Cynthia Anderson of the mayor's office and Annette Warrior of the city clerk's office set up cots on Thursday morning in the banquet hall of the Pine Bluff Convention Center, which will operate as a warming center today through Sat. at 8 a.m.

"The Salvation Army will be open through the weekend," Anderson said. "When they leave here Saturday, they can go stay there."

Anderson said Mayor Shirley Washington was concerned when she learned of the cold front coming through.

Temperatures this morning were predicted to be in the single digits. Combined with high winds that have been in the forecast, being outside will feel like it's 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

"She wanted to make sure those in need of shelter were protected from the elements," Anderson said.

An announcement about the creation of the warming center was released on Wednesday night by William Fells, an assistant to the mayor.

"The City of Pine Bluff will be offering a 24-hour warming center at the Pine Bluff Convention Center from 12 p.m. on Thursday ... to 8 a.m. on Saturday ... located at 1 Convention Center Drive Pine Bluff," Fells said.

"This is to provide shelter to homeless individuals as temperatures drop to extreme lows over the next few days."

Fells asked that the word be spread to those who might need the shelter, and he asked for volunteers to help operate the warming center.

"Anyone who wants to volunteer can email mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or they can call (870) 730-2004," he said. "If we are unavailable to answer the phone, they can leave a message and we will return their call promptly."

Anderson said once the Opportunity House is open, that will serve as an emergency resource for the community to come in those situations.

Opportunity House is a homeless shelter that is being planned.

Cots and blankets will be provided to those who wish to nap or spend the night. Snacks and drinks are provided by The First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry operated by Debra Allen.

Anderson said community organizations and volunteers will work in shifts to man the 24-hour warming center.