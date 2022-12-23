Marriages

Trent Jolley, 19, of Little Rock and Kylie Ward, 24, of Mansfield.

Michael Lassiter, 24, and Hannah Richey, 23, both of Benton.

Carl Beasley, 45, and Sitraya Lea, 45, both of Little Rock.

Barrett Deming, 31, and Tiffany Davis, 27, both of Little Rock.

Donte' Slater, 21, and Frederica Medley, 20, both of North Little Rock.

John Crawley, 21, of Jonesboro and Chloe Spraggins, 22, of Hot Springs.

Jerry Whitmore, 64, and Lorena Franco Canales, 48, both of Maumelle.

Lindsey Clark, 36, and Daron Merryman, 49, both of Little Rock.

Mark Watson, 29, and Kathryn Kelly, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4468. Falana Jackson-Rice v. Robert Rice.

22-4469. Katherine Martin v. Kyle Martin.

22-4471. Catrice Austin v. Bryan Austin.

22-4473. Brittany Warren v. Sharetta Warren.

GRANTED

21-3140. Susan Pierce v. Randy Pierce.

22-190. James Smith v. Summer Smith.

22-1437. Aaron Patrick v. Nundi Patrick.

22-3107. Shelby Joiner v. Christian Joiner.

22-3287. Keisha Washington v. Roderick Washington.

22-4047. Destiny Duesnas-Spates v. Stanley Spates.