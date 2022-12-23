Don’t go backwards

There has been some talk, and some writing, about the current grading system for schools in Arkansas. And how, perhaps, the state ought to "go in a different direction," which is a phrase used often, even in the newspaper business, when folks don't want to be completely forthcoming about their reasons for change.

It took years for the state to get to an A-F grading system. It would be a shame to go backwards.

There might be an effort in the General Assembly next month to change the grading system. Some folks in the education establishment would like to see something different. For they have a lot of explaining to do when so many Arkansas schools have D-and-F grades.

But if students can get Fs, why not schools? If they are failing, why not be transparent about it? And let parents and students and taxpayers and plain Arkansas citizens know how their schools are doing? Or not doing.

There was a lot of backlash against the letter grades for schools when the state first started the A-F grading system. (Don't label schools!) But the system is easy to understand. Even first-graders get it.

If there is going to be a major change in the grading system (and there might be because the standardized test is changing), then we'd suggest adding A-F letter grades, not eliminating them.

That is, schools should receive a letter grade for how their students perform.

Then a second grade should be given. This one for how those tests have improved from the year before.

A school could receive a poor overall grade--say, a D--but if scores have improved 30 percent over the F from last year, why not recognize the school for heading in the right direction? This would allow great public schools with rich tax bases to get their usual straight-A report cards, and give those struggling schools something to point to should they be headed in the right direction. And there are many of those kinds of schools in Arkansas.

The state distributes bonuses to schools based on two grades, one for achievement and one for improvement. The state provides awards of $100 per student to the top 5 percent of the highest achieving schools and the top 5 percent of schools that post the best gains over the previous year.

This ought to continue. Because outstanding schools from outstanding neighborhoods with outstanding tax bases should be recognized for keeping students engaged and ready for university. And outstanding schools from challenging ZIP codes ought to be recognized for improving the prospects of their students, too.

So why can't we hand out two grades as well? And let parents know that, even if their school is challenged academically or financially or in any other way, it is still making headway in this never-ending battle to educate our kids.

We can do this. We have done this. If two heads are better than one, so are two grades.

cc: The Arkansas Legislature