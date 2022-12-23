Elderly women dies in Bella Vista house fire

BELLA VISTA -- An elderly woman was found dead after firefighters responded to a structure fire around 12:20 a.m Thursday, according to a news release from the city.

Bella Vista firefighters arrived at a home on Hope Drive and found two people inside, according to Bella Vista Fire Department.

Shirley Hale, 88, was found dead inside the home, the release states.

One male was found alive in a rear bedroom. He was airlifted to Springfield, Mo., according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.