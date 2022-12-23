Extreme cold sends many in region to seek shelter

Subzero temperatures Thursday drove people into overnight shelters and emergency warming shelters in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Officials predicted they would remain packed today.

The Salvation Army shelter in Bentonville housed about 50 people midday Thursday with a normal capacity of about 30 people, said Kim Koyote, director of social services. Its maximum capacity is 63 people. During inclement weather, the shelter stays open 24 hours and requires additional help.

"Normally we would have additional staff, but we've been struggling with a staff shortage," Koyote added. "They are hiring if anyone has a heart for it."

Emma Velastegui, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army-Northwest Arkansas Area Command, said the normal capacity of the Fayetteville shelter is 12 men and eight women, with one family dormitory. During extreme cold weather, the shelter's capacity is increased to house an additional 13 men and 11 women.

If the temperature stays below 34 during the day, the shelters will remain open, she said.

Emergency warming shelters are also open at the 7Hills Homeless Center and at Genesis Church in Fayetteville, according to Mike Williams, CEO of 7Hills. The emergency shelters open when the wind chill temperature is 15 degrees or below, Williams said.

The plan is to keep those shelters open through Sunday, he said.

Williams said Thursday morning the facility is seeing an increase in the number of people seeking shelter.

"Absolutely, we're been packed in," he said. "We're not full, but people are coming in."

Williams said the shelter will continue to offer essential services until 6 p.m. and then arrange for those needing overnight shelter to get to the overnight shelters at the Salvation Army or Genesis Church.

"We will have a warm shelter, coffee and meals," he said. We have plenty of food. We could use a few hands if someone wanted to help and felt comfortable getting out."

Williams said most of the people who have come to the shelter knew of the services that are available in advance of the storm.

"Everyone here was aware of what we offer," he said. "We feel like we're doing a good job of getting the information out to the community."

Koyote said the Bentonville shelter received a generous influx of food donations for the almost overflow capacity.

"It's heartwarming," she said. "We have a community who really stepped up during the holidays, especially the last couple of days."

As the temperatures drop, the shelter is at its highest need for donations and volunteers to help serve the growing numbers of clients who use the shelter, she said.

Pastor Jody Farrell of Genesis Church in south Fayetteville said the church plans to have space for 65 people to shelter from the cold. Each person staying at the shelter will get a bed, a new blanket and a box to keep belongings secure, he said.

Several Fort Smith locations are providing warming centers to help people get out of the inclement winter weather.

The Salvation Army is providing shelter to families only, or a single parent with minor children. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when temps drop below 32 degrees at 504 N. D St. in Fort Smith.

Capt. Bradley Hargis with Fort Smith's Salvation Army said their warming center has helped warm and find resources for four families as of Thursday morning.

"So far it's going really, really well," he said. "It's been kind of quiet around here this morning, but I do know that's always a good thing, especially with things like this. I think word got out really well this year, and we feel really confident that we'll be able to care for those if there are any left outside."

Riverview Hope Campus will house anyone needing shelter through Dec. 28. They have no capacity limitations and are open 24/7. Kennels are available for pets, but people needing to use them must call ahead for availability at 479-668-4764.

The Next Step Homeless Shelter and Day Room is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 123 North 6th St.

The Sebastian Retired Citizens Association will provide an open facility for those in need at multiple locations throughout Sebastian County. The association is open from 8a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2700 Cavanaugh Road in Fort Smith, and can be contacted at (479) 414-4374.

Kim Koyote, director of social services, stocks food donations, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Salvation Army shelter Bentonville.



