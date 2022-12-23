Front leaves bitter cold, winds, snow, icy roads





An arctic front that hit Arkansas on Thursday created slippery roads in the central and northern parts of the state, with as much as 2 inches of snow falling in the northwestern corner, where the temperature dropped into the single digits.

Although snow had stopped across most of of the state by nightfall Thursday, icy roads and biting wind chill continued to create hazardous conditions.

Winter winds in the Little Rock metro area were projected to drop felt temperatures to between minus 10 and minus 20 degrees, said Thomas Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. In the state's north, wind chills were projected to reach from minus 15 to minus 30 degrees, he said.

"It's gonna be a dangerous cold," Jones said.

The dusting of snow seen in Central Arkansas on Thursday afternoon had passed, Jones said, leaving between a tenth and a fourth of an inch of wind-blown snow.

"Our snow is winding down," Jones said. "In Central Arkansas, what we've got is probably what we're going to get."

Jones expected sunny weather today to melt what little snow arrived, even though the air temperature is not expected to rise above 20 degrees. He cautioned that some bridges and overpasses in the metro area might have lingering ice patches.

In northern counties, 1 or 2 inches of accumulated snow had been reported, Jones said, and the sun was unlikely to fully melt it today.

"They're gonna have a white Christmas with that," Jones said.

The weather service had gotten some reports of cars sliding on the icy roads, mostly because of water already on the roads freezing, he said.

By 6:30 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation's iDrive site showed no major wrecks causing stoppages on Central Arkansas highways.

One wreck was shown on Roosevelt Road in Little Rock, but city police spokesman Mark Edwards said he had not been notified of any wrecks with injury.

Also Thursday evening, a portion of downtown had been without power since roughly 3 p.m., according to Entergy's online outage map.

The outage, which affected parts of State, Scott and Arch streets from about Ninth Street to Capitol Avenue, was expected to be repaired by 10 p.m., Entergy stated. No cause was listed for the outage.

Other outages were reported south of Interstate 30 in the Cloverdale and Ironton areas.

Earlier Thursday, road crews were bracing for icy conditions across north and central Arkansas.

The cold snap had already created treacherous road conditions by early Thursday afternoon in Northwest Arkansas. While the region could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, icy roads were likely to be the primary hazard for drivers, said Dave Parker, spokesman for the Department of Transportation.

"People aren't seeing a lot of snow and think it's fine out," said Parker. "Bitter cold is really what is going to be the big enemy this time.

Drivers, especially from Little Rock north, should watch for black ice into today, Parker said.

In anticipation of the bad weather, Department of Transportation crews pretreated roads with salt brine. As the arctic front pressed south, they switched to straight salt and beet juice, which are more effective at preventing ice at low temperatures. But these measures still might not be enough to keep roads from freezing over given the cold Arkansas was likely to experience, Parker said.

Temperatures may drop to a low of 3 degrees below zero in Fayetteville by this morning. Little Rock could see a low of 5 degrees, according to a forecast released by the National Weather Service in Little Rock on Thursday.

The city of Little Rock split its road crews into two 12-hour teams that would work around the clock to keep roads clear, said Lee Church, operations coordinator for the city's Public Works Department, in a statement Thursday.

Crews will focus on keeping Little Rock's main streets open. These thoroughfares include Markham Street, University Avenue, Chenal Parkway, Hinson Road and Main Street, according to the statement.

As conditions improve, crews plan to move to secondary streets, Church said.

The department designated nine "snow routes" through the city. The city plans to dispatch 12 of its large trucks to maintain the nine routes and five smaller trucks to "assigned duties" and troubleshooting.

Crews would continue working "until we feel the streets are useable without our help," Church said in the statement.

As temperatures dropped Thursday afternoon, Little Rock opened an emergency shelter at 2500 E. Sixth St. The center at the East Little Rock Community Center is operated by The Van, a nonprofit. Emergency management staff members were continuing to monitor extreme weather and will keep the shelter open as needed, according to a news release from the city.

City of North Little Rock crews were prepared to pretreat roads on Thursday night, said spokeswoman Shara Brazear.

"We haven't started yet," she said early Thursday afternoon. "We're waiting until it gets a little closer."

Crews will work around the clock and focus much of their attention on hilly roads in the city, like Scenic Hill Drive, that may be especially dangerous under icy conditions, said Brazear.

North Little Rock also opened a warming center at The River House at 120 Riverfront Park Drive on Thursday afternoon. The center is open until 8 a.m. Monday and offers a warm place to stay and two meals a day, said Brazear.

Masks are encouraged but not required at the center. Visitors may bring their pets. Any visitors with a fever will be referred to medical care. No identification is needed to enter the center but people under the influence of alcohol won't be admitted, according to a news release from the city.

Officials with the state Department of Public Safety's Division of Emergency Management were tracking weather across the state Thursday afternoon.

"We are monitoring the weather at this point and are kind of in a standby mode if any jurisdictions need assistance," said LaTresha Woodruff, spokeswoman for the division.

The division was paying particular attention to north Arkansas where the brunt of the bad weather was expected to hit. Officials were ready to provide local jurisdictions with equipment such as snowplows if needed, Woodruff said.

Woodruff directed Arkansans to the division's Facebook page where officials have posted tips for winter travel and preparing for cold weather at home. The division has posted a list of warming shelters across the state.

In Benton County, Jay Frasier with the county Road Department said about 3 p.m. roads were not in the best of shape as crews plowed and put sand and salt down. Snow was blowing back across the roads due to the wind, he said.

"I would consider everything passable, but slick," he said. "We will have a crew on standby overnight. Then we will have all hands on deck again tomorrow to treat roads with sand and salt and plow as needed. We are advising people to stay off the roads at this time. Patches of black ice and flash freezing will happen overnight due to the low temperatures."

Michael Waddle, Benton County director of Emergency Management, said there had been a few minor vehicle accidents -- mostly motorists going off the roads.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy of the Washington County sheriff's office and the county's sheriff-elect, said deputies were called to two weather-related accidents Thursday morning. Both were in the Lincoln area, and no injuries were reported, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Jones and Tom Sissom of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





Darrell Fluker, an equipment operator at the Little Rock Fleet Services Department, prepares a salt and sand mixture on a truck Thursday. The city split its road crews into two 12-hour teams to work around the clock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)







Amol Deshpande of Fayetteville brushes snow off his car Thursday in nearby Farmington. Northwest Arkansas got as much as 2 inches of snow as the powerful cold front moved through. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)







Karen Johnson of the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department and Caleb Alexander (right), a volunteer with The Van, set out sleeping pads and blankets Thursday at the East Little Rock Community Center emergency shelter. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







A winter scene unfolds in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville on Thursday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





