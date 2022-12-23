Gas service restored to Little Rock neighborhood

Summit Utilities has safely restored gas service to about 100 Summit Utilities customers in the Rock Creek area of Little Rock, according to the company's Facebook page.

Natural gas appliances should now be operational, and most customers will not need to take any action, the utility said.

Arkansas customers who continue to experience issues with their service are encouraged to call (800) 992-7552.

11:21: Gas outage hits Little Rock neighborhood

About 100 Summit Utilities customers in the Rock Creek area of Little Rock are without gas this morning as below-freezing temperatures grip the state.

The outage has shut off heat for customers in the Little Rock neighborhood west of Napa Valley and Hinson Road. Crews have been dispatched and are working to repair the system, Summit officials said this morning.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to prepare for this week’s cold temperatures,” said Fred Kirkwood, chief customer experience officer. “Despite that fact, the extremely cold temperatures have caused some of our regulator stations to freeze, impacting the flow of gas to our customers … and we are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Summit, which acquired CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas in January, has gotten off to a rocky start in the state as it converted billing systems.

Last month, dozens of Summit Utilities natural gas customers reported receiving multiple bills for the same service period and problems getting through to customer service to resolve the issue.