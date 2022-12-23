Germany nationalizes gas supplier

BERLIN -- The German government said Thursday it nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union blessed a plan to rescue the gas supplier.

Germany announced the plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy sector to prevent a gas shortage from Russia's war in Ukraine. The deal was built on an initial rescue package passed in July and features a capital increase of $8.5 billion, financed by Germany.

Uniper's existing shareholders approved the measures Monday. The EU's executive Commission gave conditional approval Tuesday.

Germany's finance and economy ministries said Thursday the government took a roughly 99% stake in the company. The German government is obliged to reduce its stake to 25% plus one share by 2028, a deadline that can only be extended with Commission approval.

Uniper had been controlled by Finland-based Fortum, in which the Finnish government maintains the largest stake.

Before the war in Ukraine, the company bought about half of its gas from Russia, which started cutting deliveries to Germany in June. Russia stopped supplying gas to Germany in late August.

As a result, Uniper has incurred significant costs because the company was forced to buy gas at far higher market prices to meet its supply contract obligations. In November, Uniper said the company initiated proceedings to seek damages from Russia's Gazprom at an international arbitration tribunal in Stockholm.