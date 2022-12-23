Good luck, chief

For the first time since the 1970s, a Little Rock police chief has been promoted from inside the building. A 26-year veteran of the outfit, Heath Helton, has been interim police chief for a few weeks. He's now got the gig.

First observations: The mayor may have made the right decision here. We the People will know if that's true in the coming years, not today. But here is another observation, one made by the news staff: Some city directors and the leaders of both of the police unions, "whose leaders rarely see eye-to-eye," were with Mayor Frank Scott at the news conference introducing Chief Helton.

Not only has the city been torn apart by murders this year, but the police department has been fighting amongst itself. The mayor, at the very least, has provided much needed unity to the force. And that's at-the-very-least. What a joyous day this could be if, come five years from now, Chief Helton is still Chief Helton and the city doesn't ring of gunshots.

More on optimism about the hire, and once again from the newly re-elected mayor:

"I do think it means something to the incoming officers and recruit classes who graduate, I think, in January or February, that they realize that they too can become police chief of the city where they're from."

Another good point, that.

The best reason for hope just now--hope that this is a good hire, that the new man in charge is the right man in charge--is that so many outfits turned out in the paper to praise the selection. The Black Police Officers Association used the word "elated." The city directors used "pleased." Arkansas Stop the Violence was heard from. Everyone inside, and not a few outside, the department seems to be behind this guy.

Call this a holiday prayer: We hope this new police chief cleans things up in Little Rock. Because this can't be a great state without a great capital city. And we can't get there by breaking murder records.