Good tidings gone viral

Regardless of how you measure it, Christmas is huge.

As a national retail holiday in the U.S., the Yuletide season spending figure of nearly $900 billion is 30 times more than the second-place finisher, which is Mother's Day.

Nine out of 10 Americans will buy a holiday gift this year. Whatever else we are, America is a Christmas nation every December. Worldwide, 2.3 billion people--one out of every three people on the planet--will celebrate Christmas in some way.

Nothing else comes close to the popularity, influence and continuing legacy of the child born in a manger.

Two thousand years since Bethlehem, the Christmas story is the single most viral event known to humankind. It tracks a trajectory of unimaginable, ironic magnitude: an unbroken line across time and generations that starts with utter obscurity and rises to redundant ubiquity.

We only know Christmas in its present form, but if we try really hard, we might be able to reconstruct its original reality as the absolutely ordinary and unexceptional experience it would have appeared to be.

The Roman Empire of 4 B.C. is famous for its "Pax Romana" emphasis on peace and stability, which it achieved with an iron fist. Caesar Augustus, armed with full military and political powers, expanded Rome's reach dramatically and incorporated client states (such as Judea) beyond its annexed borders.

Across the far-flung Roman territories and boundaries, the kingdom of Judea sat insignificantly on the outskirts. Nazareth, a middle-of-nowhere village of maybe 600 people, was even more remotely removed within Judea, about 90 miles from Jerusalem.

Its pre-Jesus reputation is forever captured in scripture in a quote from Nathanael recorded in the Gospel according to John: "What good can come from Nazareth?"

Joseph of Nazareth was a small-time carpenter striving to eke out a small-town livelihood. He was, for all practical purposes, a nobody. An everyman in every way. His betrothed was hardly a debutante of high station; she was a poor young girl who blended in seamlessly and indistinguishably with other peasant women her age.

The trek from Nazareth to Bethlehem would have taken about a week, given Mary's advanced pregnancy. There's no record of the place they stayed, and their quarters when she gave birth are as nondescript as the feed trough that served as a cradle. The shepherds of the hilly fields nearby have remained nameless for 21 centuries.

All told, the full complement of actors at the nativity that night might have featured as many brute animals as humans.

It happened far, far from any prominent city. Distant from any religious temple. Worlds removed from any governmental seat of authority.

Statistically, what are the chances that any child--born of such meager circumstances, completely lacking in means and worldly connections, growing up in a remote backwater community--would come to be regarded as perhaps the most influential person in history?

It would take a miracle, which is precisely what Christian followers believe.

A video is considered "viral" today if it gets one million to five million views across various social media platforms. The good tidings celebrated this Sunday will reach billions, and have touched, inspired and impacted tens of billions over the course of the last two centuries.

Can anything be more viral than an essentially anonymous birth (by global standards) in possibly the most extraneous location not only changing the course of world history, but actually charting a new course?

It requires faith to accept Jesus Christ as the son of God. But the facts surrounding human fame and familiarity require no leap into theology.

The book containing and detailing the story of Jesus' life is by far the most translated and best-selling work of all time. In various lists of the most influential people to ever live, Jesus tops most and is highly ranked in every single one. The religion his birth launched and he founded is the largest in the world, has the most church buildings and controls the most wealth.

Jesus' birthday celebration ramps up some crazy numbers. Americans will use more electricity for Christmas lights and displays than countries like El Salvador and Ethiopia use all year.

Live Christmas trees remain popular, with more than 15,000 tree farms in the U.S. growing more than 350 million trees (it takes about seven years for a seedling to grow to maturity, and Americans buy about 30 million annually).

Cards and packages whiz around the country in a blur at Christmastime. The postal service reports more than 13 billion pieces of mail delivered, with several more billion parcels delivered by FedEx and UPS.

But the biggest aspect of Christmas is still the way it's internalized individually. It's a home-based holiday, centered around family and friends, and practiced one person and one heart at a time. Its staggering statistics, mind-boggling in the aggregate, comprise countless variations of individual traditions, activities, interactions and joyful gestures.

Huge as it is, Christmas is still a time when you can make the biggest difference. May we all make the most of that opportunity this year.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.