Hornets take out wrath on Senators

BRYANT -- Practice certainly made a difference for Bryant on Thursday.

One day after a dismal offensive showing, the Hornets looked much more in tune as they finished off a perfect run through their holiday classic by beating Joe T. Robinson 63-45.

Eleven players scored for Bryant (11-2), which jumped on the Senators at Hornet Arena and never slowed until the outcome was well in hand. That method was a far cry from what it did during Wednesday's 48-42 victory over Jacksonville in a game that Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson called "ugly".

"We looked much, much better on offense, at least until the end," he explained. "We got here [Thursday morning], worked on some things and addressed some issues. We've had so many games and not a lot of time to practice. So we just decided, whether we were tired or not, that we were going to have to short practice instead of just a normal shootaround.

"And honestly, I thought it helped. I'm proud of how the guys responded, how they took to that. We were on track for a lot more points, just didn't keep it up. But I'm happy with what we did."

Elem Shelby hit five three-pointers and notched 17 points for the Hornets, who opened the game on a blazing 14-1 run and led 26-5 after one quarter. Darren Wallace had nine points, and Drake Fowler came through with seven.

Bryson Calamese had 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Robinson (7-7). The Senators had a better flow after halftime when they trailed 38-18, but the amount of damage Bryant did over the first half was too much to overcome.

Besides liking what he saw offensively from his team, Abrahamson was also pleased with the way the Hornets defended, particularly against Robinson's Samuel Chapin.

The senior lit up Jacksonville for 32 points Tuesday, and Bryant made sure it paid a little extra attention to him.

"I thought we did a good job on him," Abrahamson said. "He's a really good player that's shown that he can put up big numbers. We were just trying to make it hard on him, and for the most part, it looked like we did. Darren was mainly on him, and he did a good job by trying to make [Chapin] work."

Chapin did land in double figures with 10 points, as did Jaden Dodson, who had 11.

The Hornets led 56-28 in the fourth quarter, but Robinson outscored them 17-7 during the final five minutes.

"I really liked how we shared the ball," Abrahamson explained. "We looked for each other, and that's what you want out of your guys. Of course, there's always a couple of things here and there on individual plays, like fouling or not sticking to an assignment.

"But overall, I thought we did a nice job in all three phases, offense, defense and transition, for most of the game. And it's always nice to get out to a lead, keep it and play better than we did the previous game before going into a break."