• Charles Sobhraj of France, alias The Serpent, a serial killer sentenced to life in prison in Nepal, was ordered released because of poor health, good behavior and having served most of his time, as life sentences there are 20 years.

• Rida Lyammouri of the Policy Center for the New South in Morocco said it shows "how desperate some people are" to resort to "such a risky way to migrate" after a dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain.

• Mario Garcia, wanted in a 1991 stabbing death in Massachusetts, awaits extradition after being found working on a shrimp farm in Guatemala, where he tried to flee by jumping into a body of water.

• Christine Hayhurst Davis, a graduate of West Virginia University who runs her family's business, cited "all West Virginians and their passion for shooting sports on the world's stage" as the family donated $1 million to the school's award-winning rifle team.

• Letitia James, New York state attorney general, is accused in a lawsuit brought by a former deputy press secretary of protecting her ousted chief of staff despite his "propensity to sexually harass and to commit sexual assault and batteries."

• Clay Land, a U.S. district judge in Georgia, sentenced five people to prison terms ranging from three to nine years for stealing $12 million in federal aid by enrolling dozens of fake students in the Apex School of Theology in Columbus.

• Sam Ervin IV of the North Carolina Supreme Court said he and his colleagues "are not persuaded" as they unanimously ruled that a United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter lacks standing to challenge Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate statue.

• Ron Lacks, grandson of Henrietta Lacks, the Black woman whose cancer cells were taken without consent and used for research, said it "means a lot to my family" as it was announced that a statue of her will be erected in her hometown of Roanoke, Va., in a plaza once named after Robert E. Lee.