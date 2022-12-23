Investors pull back from raw materials

In just one year, investors' bullish exuberance for commodities has turned into a record retreat.

It's one of the biggest shifts in sentiment in history for raw materials. This time around, wild price swings have helped spur a rush for the exit that's taken $129 billion out of the global market -- a record for any annual period up to mid-December, according to JPMorgan Chase. The latest exodus comes after money poured into commodities during the first two months of 2022.

Demand for everything from oil to industrial metals boomed earlier this year as the world emerged from covid-19 lockdowns and investors sought a hedge against inflation. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine and worries about a global recession turned commodities -- notoriously fickle assets buffeted by variables like the weather and human-made disasters -- into dangerous gambles. Commodities also ended 2020 and 2021 with outflows.

It's a catch-22 situation: The bigger the price moves, the more money is pulled out and the riskier commodities become. Clearinghouses are boosting collateral requirements to protect against defaults, while higher interest rates are raising borrowing costs, making it more expensive to trade.

The liquidity crunch threatens to disrupt already stressed supply chains, fuel inflation and trigger bankruptcies and bailouts. That's already happening in Europe, where extreme spikes in the cost of energy have driven Germany, France and the United Kingdom to nationalize struggling utilities, while food-growers in the Netherlands fear being forced out of business.

In the United States, regulators have been urged to investigate whether speculators are contributing to dramatic price fluctuations.

"The biggest issue for both investors and commercial participants in the market has been the macro outlook. With the rising rates we have seen, commodity returns have to rise to cover the soaring cost of getting involved," said Tracey Allen, agricultural commodities strategist at JPMorgan. "When we have had such immense volatility, managing margins becomes a lot more costly."

Currently, the number of active contracts in U.S. crude futures is near the lowest level since 2014. Open interest in the primary European natural gas market, which has faced among the most extreme price spikes of any commodity, is hovering near the lowest level in about four years, though it isn't part of JPMorgan's tally of outflows.

Open interest in Chicago-traded wheat recently fell to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, and liquidity in London nickel futures has sunk near the lowest level in almost eight years.

The retreat comes as commodity clearinghouses lift collateral requirements to historic highs to prevent risk from getting out of control. Margins in front-month U.S. oil futures rose as high as $12,000 this year, matching the extremes of 2020, when oil went negative.

By the end of October, oil futures were around $7,500, nearly 50% higher than a year earlier. In Brent oil, the global benchmark, margins are 60% higher than this time last year. Margins for benchmark European gas futures have come off their peak but are still more than double what they were a year ago.

A CASE STUDY

Ram Vittal, the head of North America at futures and options broker Marex Group, recalled a time when the Chicago Mercantile Exchange called for nearly $1 billion in collateral to cover the firm's client positions.

But the market moved so drastically that within five hours, the exchange had wired Marex only $100 million because the collateral was no longer needed.

That kind of volatility is changing the way market players do business. Most traders now put on much smaller positions as the risk rises of betting wrong.

Meanwhile, some traders have pivoted from the futures market to the options market, which typically requires lower collateral. When margins reached their peak earlier this year, open interest in some niche oil options jumped to a six-year high, and overall options activity outstripped futures trading.

Margins "reflect the volatility in the market," said Peter Keavey, head of energy at CME. "So they are on some level doing their job by reducing overall leverage in the system and allowing appropriate participation."

COSTLY HEDGES

Higher margins and rising interest rates are making it more expensive for companies to hedge against commodity price swings, with U.S. oil producer Hess saying in October it expected to delay taking on positions this year because of the cost.

Among some of the biggest shale hedgers, only 16% of oil output has been insured against price swings for next year, compared with 39% in 2021 and 81% in 2017, according to a Standard Chartered research note in November.

Even if companies have the money to back their trades, the lack of liquidity means there aren't enough market participants to strike a large number of deals several months forward.

"Investors aren't really comfortable getting into the market," Natasha Kaneva, head of commodities strategy at JPMorgan, said at a Futures Industry Association event in Chicago last month.

DEEP POCKETS?

Even the deepest-pocketed players are facing skyrocketing risks.

Trafigura Group, one of the biggest independent commodities traders, saw its value at risk -- a measure of how much the company could lose on a normal trading day -- shoot up this year. Over the six-month period through March, the measure averaged $244 million, more than five times the previous year's average.

Goldman Sachs' value at risk in commodities similarly surged in the second quarter of 2022 -- to $63 million, the highest on record going back to at least 2001 and more than double what it was at the peak of the pandemic, when oil prices went negative. The models that banks and other firms use to predict market moves are becoming less accurate amid exceptional volatility, according to Goldman's research.

"At the moment, positioning and risk feels lighter than what we have seen historically," said George Cultraro, head of commodities at Bank of America. "Commitment to risk really needs to be there because we have this two-way volatility where it's sometimes hard to find fundamental reasons backing some of these movements."

Information for this report was contributed by Alex Longley, Michael Hirtzer and Michael Roschnotti of Bloomberg News (WPNS)