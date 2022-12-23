Judge rules state trooper must stand trial for forcing motorist to wear handcuffs for too long

The son of a retired circuit court judge who filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas State Police trooper alleging racism as the basis for a 2020 traffic stop was handed a partial victory this week by a federal judge who ruled the trooper was protected by qualified immunity for the stop and search but not for leaving the man in handcuffs after determining he would not be arrested.

In August 2020, Marion Andrew Humphrey Jr., then a third-year law student at the University of Arkansas, was driving a U-Haul truck loaded with furniture and other possessions when he was stopped on Interstate 40 near Russellville at 8 p.m. by Arkansas State Police Trooper Steven Payton on suspicion of careless and prohibited driving. According to the complaint, after calling for a police dog that reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs in the truck, Payton and another officer searched the U-Haul while Humphrey sat in the back of Payton's patrol car, handcuffed, for about 80 minutes.

According to court records, the incident began when Payton, who was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 40 near Russellville, saw the U-Haul driven by Payton traveling in relatively close proximity to a black Cadillac Escalade and, thinking the two may be traveling together, pulled out to investigate. When Payton caught up to the U-Haul, he saw Humphrey sitting in the driver's seat "as far back in his seat as he could get," with "an obvious tight grip on the steering wheel at the 10-and-2 position, and his arms were locked out straight."

Court records said that Payton concluded the driver of the U-Haul was positioned in such a way that it appeared "he was trying to avoid making any eye-contact" with the trooper.

Payton then, the records said, sped up to check out the Escalade and concluded that the driver "did not appear nervous" and that the two were not traveling together. He then pulled off the freeway at the next exit, then back onto the freeway to catch back up to the U-Haul, traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, and initiated a traffic stop after observing the U-Haul's right turn signal come on and the truck begin to take the exit, but then pull back onto the freeway after the driver apparently changed his mind.

Payton said in a deposition that as Humphrey started toward the exit, "the U-Haul's wheels crossed the fog line," and that the maneuver back onto the freeway caused "an unusual weight shift" of the truck. The aborted exit maneuver, the fog-line violation and the weight shift were the reasons Payton gave for initiating the stop.

After seeing a suitcase on the passenger seat of the U-Haul, according to the narrative in U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky's order, Payton "automatically thought that suitcase was full" of some sort of contraband, based on a theory of his that "people that have drugs or narcotics or contraband ... will keep it up front with them."

After ordering Humphrey out of the U-Haul, records said, Payton noticed that he appeared to be nervous and gave answers to the trooper's questions about his travel plans that Payton f0und to be suspicious and evasive. On that basis, Payton contacted a K-9 unit to have a dog conduct a "sniff" of the truck. After the dog arrived and appeared to alert on an area of the truck, Payton handcuffed Humphrey and seated him in the back seat of his patrol car while he and other officers searched the truck but found no drugs.

After the search, Humphrey was released with a warning for careless and prohibited driving, but only after Payton left him handcuffed for an additional nine minutes while he wrote out the warning, during which time Humphrey complained several times that the handcuffs were causing him pain.

Humphrey filed a lawsuit against Payton in federal court on March 11, 2021, alleging civil-rights violations pursuant to the Fourth and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution claiming that there was no probable cause for the stop in the first place and there was no probable cause to extend the stop in order to search for drugs.

Last July, Payton filed a motion for summary judgment asking Rudofsky to dismiss the case, claiming that he would be entitled to qualified immunity even if his actions did violate Humphrey's constitutional rights.

Humphrey, the son of former Pulaski County Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey, appeared in court in October accompanied by his attorneys, Connor Eldridge of Rogers and Greta Wiessner of Minneapolis, for a hearing on Payton's motion. Payton, who was represented by Vincent France of the Arkansas attorney general's office, was not present for the hearing.

Rudofsky spent about four hours questioning both sides as he worked through the constitutional issues presented by Wiessner and the claim of qualified immunity being argued by France.

In a 63-page order filed this week, Rudofsky granted Payton's claim of qualified immunity in part, saying that the officer's justification for the traffic stop was based on "reasonable suspicion" triggered by Payton's belief the U-Haul had veered over and touched the fog line of the freeway lane and that the subsequent search of the U-Haul was justified by Humphrey's nervousness and his rambling and inconsistent answers to Payton's questions regarding his travel plans. Rudofsky found that an officer "who makes a reasonable mistake of fact or law will not be subject to a lawsuit -- even if that reasonable mistake led to a violation of someone's constitutional rights."

But, he denied Payton's claim as it related to the nine minutes he left Humphrey handcuffed in the back seat of his patrol car while he wrote out the warning, saying that Payton would not be entitled to qualified immunity on the prolonged handcuffing claim.

"The Eighth Circuit has made it clear that once the justification for handcuffing a suspect goes away," Rudofsky wrote, "the handcuffs need to come off."

That justification, the judge said, ended once the search of the truck was concluded and Payton knew that he would have to release Humphrey.

"No reasonable officer in Trooper Payton's position could have thought it justified to keep Mr. Humphrey handcuffed once the search of the U-Haul ended," Rudofsky wrote.

The judge concluded that Payton will have to stand trial on Humphrey's claim that he "violated the Fourth Amendment by unreasonably keeping Mr. Humphrey handcuffed after the completion of the U-Haul search."