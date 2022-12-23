Library galleries shut?

I had to go back to last week's article and read about the library budget again because I had not caught what all was planned. I knew the library would probably have to close for renovation, but did not realize it would apparently lose the bookstore and galleries when it reopens. Say it is not so! What a loss for the River Market and all the artists across Arkansas represented by the library galleries. Am I reading this correctly?

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Is this what we want?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems highly intelligent, is a convincing speaker and usually gets what he wants. In this case he wants billions more above the tens of billions he has already received in all forms of United States aid to help him fight the bad old Russians. Most of this aid goes for military weapons, and Zelenskyy told Congress Wednesday night that he needs more of our dollars to defeat Russia.

Both sides are destroying each other along with Ukrainian cities, and neither Russia's or Ukraine's leaders seem to want peace talks or a ceasefire. Why should they as long as Ukraine is getting all the U.S. dollars it wants to continue the war?

A major television network has reported that Zelenskyy has abolished all political parties other than his own and closed Ukraine's largest church. Is this the kind of democracy we want to support?

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

TV murder mysteries

My wife watches all of those murder mystery shows. "Law and Order," and those initial and unit shows and whatnot. Are there more murders on TV than in real life? And why don't they just forget about murder every once in a while and solve who stole somebody's laptop?

And another thing, during the mandatory shootouts in the abandoned warehouse, two good guys can always knock off the 20 bad guys. Bad guys can't shoot worth a flip. Somebody needs to start a shooting school for bad guys.

PERRY CARR

Little Rock

Not that it'd happen

One thing that you've got to say about those big new garbage cans that the North Little Rock Sanitation Department has distributed to all its residential customers: You could easily put a body in one of them. With those side-loading trucks, they wouldn't even know that they had one on the truck until they got to the dump, and maybe not even then.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock