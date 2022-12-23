Little Rock Zoo turning to heaters, blankets to help animals withstand the cold temperatures

As a cold snap approached the region this week, there have been numerous warnings about keeping personal pets indoors for safety.

But what does one do who owns more animals?

Specifically, 400 of them.

That's the position the Little Rock Zoo faced going into Thursday's dramatic downturn in the temperature.

The zoo announced Wednesday that it would be closing both Thursday and today in order to take precautions to protect its animals, which come from varying climates around the world.

"Almost all of our animals have access to outdoors accept for the animals housed in the tropical birdhouse and the reptile building," said Zoo Director Susan Altrui in an email. "Even animals that come from traditionally warmer climates can acclimate to cooler temperatures, but in order to keep them safe we will restrict access to outdoors when temperatures fall dangerously low."

Joy Matlock, the Zoo's director of marketing, said a "fair share" of the zoo's animals are from warmer climates, like their big cats.

"Our big cats are particularly from Asia or Africa," Matlock said. "Our primates are typically from Asia and Africa."

Wind chills were forecast in the double digits below zero.

"We are adding additional bedding, blankets and heaters and other material, to provide animals with additional warmth," Altrui said.

Some animals that are already in heated spaces will receive heaters, like lamps. For example, the maned wolves' exhibit already has heated floors.

Altrui said not even cold weather animals are allowed outside if the wind chills are below zero.

"We are not allowing animals access to the outdoors during the day in order to ensure they are protected from the elements," Altrui said. "We are ensuring heaters have been serviced and are in good working order and that back-up generators are operational. Staff are continuing to monitor animals to ensure that they are warm and comfortable."

In case the zoo's power were to fail, it has generators on some buildings and exhibits, as well as additional mobile heaters in certain areas. Staff members are also on the grounds to ensure the power and heat is working.

What does the zoo do to make sure its water supply is still functioning?

"We regularly test water samples in several areas of the zoo," Altrui said. "However, several animals, such as carnivores, do not have to drink treated water like we do. Grey water is perfectly palatable for them. However, all of our animals drink the same water we do from Central Arkansas Water."

The zoo is expected to re-open on Saturday.