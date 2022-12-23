LIVE! Music: Kyrouac celebrates Christmas, Cates mark 80th birthday

Singer-songwriter Allison Grace Kyrouac will break out her keyboard to perform for a Christmas party tonight at the Maple Room Pub in Fort Smith. Event organizers say that this is a party for everyone. Admission is $5 and free for children 12 and younger. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. today, and the show begins at 7 p.m. Keep up with Allison Grace Kyrouac on social media by searching "Allison Grace" on Facebook and Instagram.

ELSEWHERE

• The Cate Brothers 80th birthday show starts at 7 p.m. today with an after party with Dawn Cate Band at 10 p.m. at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Lost Bridge Trio plays at 8:30 p.m. today at JJ's in Bella Vista; Rick Shaw performs at 8:30 p.m. today at JJ's in Rogers; The Odds perform at 8:30 p.m. today at JJ's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers perform at 9 p.m. today at Chelsea's Bar & Live Music at 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs.

• Neon Moon performs at 7 p.m. today and Kurt Hunter shares a Christmas Eve show at 6 p.m Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

• Circle of Thirds performs at 6 p.m. today at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• Hollywood Riot plays at 9 p.m. today at at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

• Brooklyn's Christmas Eve Revue hosted by Brooklyn Bisette featuring Lady Kakes Monroe and PollyEsther Foxx starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Club Kinkhead's, 1004 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• "Winter Soulstice" with Kiyoko Lee and Drew Birch happens at 9 p.m. today at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

