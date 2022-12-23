Man shot; Conway officer put on leave

A Conway police officer was on administrative leave Thursday after trading gunfire with and wounding a man Wednesday evening, prompting the Arkansas State Police to investigate, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Police around 8:24 p.m. arrived at a home on Millwood Drive for a welfare check and encountered a man sitting in a vehicle with a gun, threatening to kill himself, the post says.

The man fled, and after a short vehicle chase where he struck a police vehicle, he got out and shot at police, the post says. One officer fired back, striking the man.

The man, who wasn't identified in the post, was in stable condition Thursday after surgery at a Conway hospital, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. No police were hurt.

The officer was placed on leave per department policy and was not identified in the post.

State police will investigate the shooting to determine whether the officer's actions were legal, Sadler said. State police routinely investigate instances of police use of force in Arkansas.