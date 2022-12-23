Sections
Missing/endangered advisory issued for 11-year-old boy in Pulaski County

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 12:49 p.m.
Melvin Tucker (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police)

The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for an 11-year-old-boy in Pulaski County.

Melvin Tucker, who is Black, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near 1800 Reservoir Road in Little Rock.

When Tucker was last seen, he was wearing a red and black camouflage jacket and black pants.

The police listed Tucker as being 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Tucker went missing before Thursday night's significant cold snap.

Anyone with information on Tucker is encouraged to call 911 or the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.


