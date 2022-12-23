



• Pope Francis on Thursday warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith. The pope used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are, in fact, particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, "we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are safe, better than others, no longer in need of conversion." "Yet we are in greater danger than all others, because we are beset by the 'elegant demon,' who does not make a loud entrance, but comes with flowers in his hand," Francis told the churchmen in the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace. The pope has long used his Christmas address for a dressing-down of Vatican bureaucrats, taking them through a typical Jesuit-style "examination of conscience" to help them repent in the run-up to Christmas.

• The good news on Robert Caro's long-awaited next book is that he knows the final words. The bad news is that he's known them for years and remains far from concluding his Lyndon B. Johnson series. Caro, who also wrote "The Power Broker," has published four volumes of "The Years of Lyndon Johnson" over a period of 40 years. Volume 4, "The Passage of Power," came out in 2012. The fifth volume is expected to cover Johnson's first full year as president, 1964, and continue through the end of his administration in 1969 and his death four years later. "It is huge," Caro says of the scale of the final book. Measuring his progress is hard because he doesn't work chronologically. The author said he is now deep into a section on health care for the elderly before Johnson signed the Medicare and Medicaid Act in 1965. Caro has always thoughts of his books as not so much the portrait of a man, but of political power and its effects. Taken together, the already published Johnson volumes -- which began with "The Path to Power" and include "Means of Ascent" and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Master of the Senate" -- exceed 4,000 pages and feature extended probes into everything from filibusters to the mechanics of a stolen election. For the yet-untitled Volume 5, the 87-year-old Caro hopes to write about the Vietnam War's impact on a Vietnamese village and still plans to travel to Vietnam, a trip that has been postponed because of the pandemic. He has already worked on a less-talked-about moment in the Johnson presidency, when he sent more than 20,000 troops to the Dominican Republic in 1965 to prevent a feared communist takeover. "I tell people he sent 23,000 Marines to the Dominican Republic and they say 'What?' No one remembers it," Caro says.





Pope Francis arrives for an audience with Vatican employees Thursday in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. (AP/Andrew Medichini)





