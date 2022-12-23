Nation’s top transfer long snapper pledges to Hogs

The nation’s top transfer long snapper, Ashton Ngo, committed to Arkansas on Thursday, giving special teams coordinator Scott Fountain an early Christmas gift.

Ngo, 5-11, 230 pounds, of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Dec. 17, and it didn’t take long for him to know he wanted to be a Razorback.

“There were many reasons I decided to become a Razorback,” Ngo said. “When I came for my visit last weekend, I immediately knew it was going to be the place for me. Everywhere I went it felt like I was welcomed and even the hospitality was terrific! Everyone involved really made sure my family and I were taken care of.”

He’s rated the No. 1 transfer long snapper by Kohl’s Kicking. His snap time of .68-.70 seconds for punts is considered top tier among snappers.

He and Hutchinson lost to Iowa Western Community College in the junior college national champion game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 14.

Ngo chose the Hogs’ preferred walk-on opportunity over Iowa State because of Fountain, coach Sam Pittman and special teams analyst Chris Hurd.

“While I was there, Coach Fountain, Coach Hurd, and Coach Pittman made everything feel natural,” said Ngo, who plans to enroll in January. “I would say the biggest thing for me was how well the coaches and staff treated my family. They really made us feel at home and made them feel like Arkansas was the place for me.”