New UAPB coach draws praise

Bo Hembree took over Warren High School's football program in 2000, and former Lumberjack Alonzo Hampton was the first person he hired onto his staff, one that would establish a southeast Arkansas dynasty for years to come.

"I reached out through Mr. [Andrew] Tolbert, who was our superintendent at the time," Hembree said.

"Mr. Tolbert was the principal when Alonzo was here [as a student], and when I got here, we were looking for a coach. He told him, 'It's time to quit playing' – nah, I'm joking – but anyway I reached out to him, and he came and was our defensive coordinator. He did a really good job with our defensive backs, and I think it's going to be a huge hire for UAPB."

Hampton, who graduated from Warren in 1992, is returning to southeast Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as its 22nd head coach after spending the last two seasons as assistant head coach to Terry Bowden at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Hampton was an assistant with the Golden Lions from 2006-10, first as a defensive backs coach and then as defensive coordinator.

His latest promotion, so to speak, won a seal of approval from the man who made him a college defensive coordinator.

"Alonzo is a smart coach," said Monte Coleman, UAPB's head coach from 2008-17. "I think he'll do well.

He's been around. He's been up to Arkansas. He's been at Monroe. I think he's going to do a great job."

Hampton's defense at Warren did so well, he helped the Lumberjacks win state championships in the 2001 and 2002 seasons and became head coach at Dumas High School after the 2003 season.

"We were so different in the secondary as far as, I think we led the state in interceptions our second year here and we could do a lot of different things," Hembree said.

"We played Dollarway, which was really explosive, in the semifinals that year. We had five or six interceptions. He just brought an energy and a scheme that was different to our football team and helped put us over the top on defense."

Hampton eventually became defensive coordinator at UAPB in 2009, a year after the Lions ranked eighth in the Football Championship Subdivision in pass efficiency defense (99.6 rating), 17th in pass defense (160.9 yards per game allowed) and 29th in interceptions (15).

"He ran the defenses I wanted to run, and he was able to teach and coordinate," Coleman said. "He was very organized, all in details."

That foundation also helped Hampton as a secondary coach at Western Kentucky University under Willie Taggart, a man he followed to South Florida, Oregon and Florida State.

In 2012, Western Kentucky ranked 26th among Football Bowl Subdivision programs in total defense and 34th in pass defense, while leading the Sun Belt Conference in rushing defense, pass efficiency defense and total defense.

At South Florida, where Hampton was special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, cornerback Deatrick Nichols had four interceptions each in 2015 and 2016, and the Bulls totaled 17 interceptions in 2015.

Hampton coordinated special teams at Florida State University in 2018 and at ULM this past season.

In 2018, Florida State's D.J. Matthews ranked sixth nationally in punt return average. At ULM this season, the Warhawks were 29th nationally and second in the Sun Belt in punting (43.9 yards per punt).

Hampton coached safeties at ULM in 2021.

Hembree and Coleman agree that Hampton's hiring is important for strengthening in-state ties in the Golden Lions' recruiting.

Hampton's predecessor, Doc Gamble, relied on recruiting heavily out of his native Ohio and the New Orleans area, and the plan worked for a short while as UAPB reached the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in the spring of 2021.

UAPB went 4-1 that abbreviated season, which replaced the 2020 season canceled due to covid-19.

The Lions have won only five games in the two seasons since then and snapped an eight-game losing streak between Gamble and interim Coach Don Treadwell by beating Alabama State University in the final minute.

"I think he'll recruit [Arkansas] hard, and I think that's what UAPB needs to do to be successful," Hembree said.

Saturday: Hampton discusses what's ahead and reveals who shaped him as a coach.