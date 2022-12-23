Tyson taps Stewart

as group president

Brady Stewart has been named group president, fresh meats for Tyson Foods and will take over at the start of the year, the company said recently.

"Brady is a well-respected, proven industry leader who will help position us for continued success," Donnie King, Tyson Foods, president and chief executive officer said in a statement.

Stewart replaces Shane Miller who has been with Tyson Foods for more than 30 years. Miller will work with Stewart as the fresh meats corporate team transitions to the Springdale headquarters from Dakota Dunes, S.D., according to the company.

Stewart is joining Tyson Foods after working for Smithfield foods as chief operating officer since 2021. He has worked for 20 years in the meat processing industry.

"I look forward to help strengthening the company's competitiveness ... by accelerating innovation and streamlining operations," Stewart said in a statement.

-- John Magsam

Execs' pay disclosed

in Tyson statement

Tyson Food's Chief Executive Officer Donnie King earned $12 million in total compensation for 2022, according to the company's proxy statement.

King's total compensation, which includes his base salary, non-equity incentive plan compensation and stock options, is 286 times higher than the company's total annual average compensation -- excluding King's compensation -- of $41,967. King earned total compensation of nearly $9 million a year ago.

John H. Tyson, the company's chairman, saw total compensation of $12 million for the period, down from $13.7 million a year ago. Stewart Glendinning, executive vice president and chief financial officer, saw total compensation of $4.4 million, down from $5.2 million a year ago.

Scott Spradley, executive vice president, chief technology and automation officer earned $4 million for 2022, his first full year in the post. Amy Tu, executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary earned just shy of $5 million for the period, up from $4.7 million a year ago.

The company also set its annual meeting for Feb. 9 at its Springdale headquarters.

-- John Magsam

State index off 11.60

to end day at 771.07

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 771.07, down 11.60.

"Equities fell following an upward revision to third quarter GDP data which triggered renewed fears of hawkish Federal Reserve action to fight inflation with the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors leading the market lower," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of America's Car-Mart fall 3.7%. Murphy Oil shares fell 3.6%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.