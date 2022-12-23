NFL standings

Standings
and schedule
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344
NY Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263
New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293
Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328
Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337
e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344
North W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326
Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322
LA Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269
NY Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312
Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314
New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349
Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364
Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314
e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210
Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372
e-LA Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
TODAY'S GAME All times Central
Jacksonville at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Atlanta at Baltimore, noon
Buffalo at Chicago, noon
Cincinnati at New England, noon
Detroit at Carolina, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
NY Giants at Minnesota, noon
New Orleans at Cleveland, noon
Seattle at Kansas City, noon
Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Green Bay at Miami, noon
Denver at LA Rams, 3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY'S GAME
LA Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.