NFL standings

Today at 2:08 a.m.

Standings

and schedule

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250

Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344

NY Jets 7 7 0 .500 281 263

New England 7 7 0 .500 300 269

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 7 7 0 .500 255 293

Jacksonville 6 8 0 .429 334 328

Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337

e-Houston 1 12 1 .107 235 344

North W L T Pct PF PA

Cincinnati 10 4 0 .714 369 288

Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326

Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 414 322

LA Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340

Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337

e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 411 268

x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269

NY Giants 8 5 1 .607 287 312

Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 306 333

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 276 314

New Orleans 5 9 0 .357 286 315

North W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349

Detroit 7 7 0 .500 369 364

Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314

e-Chicago 3 11 0 .214 290 358

West W L T Pct PF PA

y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210

Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355

e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372

e-LA Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

TODAY'S GAME All times Central

Jacksonville at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Atlanta at Baltimore, noon

Buffalo at Chicago, noon

Cincinnati at New England, noon

Detroit at Carolina, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

NY Giants at Minnesota, noon

New Orleans at Cleveland, noon

Seattle at Kansas City, noon

Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Green Bay at Miami, noon

Denver at LA Rams, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAME

LA Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.

