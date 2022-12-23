Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Former Bronco Hillman dies

Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31. Hillman's family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends. The Broncos expressed their condolences on social media Thursday morning. After a standout career at San Diego State, Hillman was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 draft. He ran for 1,976 yards and 12 touchdowns over his 56-game career, which included stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Chargers while they were in San Diego. Hillman led the Broncos in rushing with 863 yards during the 2015 regular season. It was a season that culminated with the Broncos beating Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.. Hillman had five carries for no yards in the game. In their statement, the Broncos described Hillman as "soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity." They added he "grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate." Hillman rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 TDs in two seasons at San Diego State.

Jackson out vs. Falcons

Lamar Jackson will miss a third consecutive game when the Baltimore Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson was ruled out Thursday because of a knee injury. He was hurt in a win over Denver on Dec. 4. The Ravens have split two road games since then, beating Pittsburgh and losing to Cleveland with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback. Huntley is listed as questionable for this weekend because of right shoulder issues, but Coach John Harbaugh said he is likely to start against the Falcons.

BASEBALL

Bauer reinstated by MLB

Trevor Bauer was reinstated Thursday by Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29 for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, an accusation the pitcher denied. The players' association filed a grievance on Bauer's behalf, and a three-person panel headed by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman started hearing the case on May 23.

Myers signs with Reds

Wil Myers signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego. The Reds announced the deal. It includes a mutual option for the 2024 season. The 32-year-old Myers has started major league games at first base, third base and each of the outfield spots. He is a .254 hitter with 153 home runs and 521 RBI in 1,063 games. Cincinnati went 62-100 last season. It was its first season with at least 100 losses since it went 61-101 in 1982. Myers could be used in the outfield with the Reds. He also could see some time at first while Joey Votto works his way back from rotator cuff surgery.

Angels, Drury reach deal

Infielder Brandon Drury has agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Right-hander Oliver Ortega was designated for assignment Thursday to make room on the Angels' 40-man roster for Drury, who hit a career-best 28 home runs last season while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego. He won the Silver Slugger award as a utility player. Drury played all four infield positions and right field last season, and he got his second taste of postseason experience during the Padres' run to the NLCS, where he batted .400 with a home run and five RBI against Philadelphia. Drury excelled last season against left-handers, recording a .955 OPS and 12 home runs. He is a career .252 hitter with 79 home runs and 277 RBI.

White Sox acquire reliever

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants for minor league pitcher Kade McClure on Thursday. Santos has made five appearances over the past two years for San Francisco. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.63 ERA over 35 appearances -- two starts -- between Triple-A Sacramento and the Arizona Complex League Giants Black last season. He has a 3.56 ERA over 97 appearances, including 44 starts, in six minor league seasons with the San Francisco and Boston organizations. The 28-year-old McClure has a 4.03 ERA over 108 games and 59 starts in five minor league seasons with the White Sox.

Cubs add catcher

The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. There was no immediate word on the length of the contract or the money. Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency.

WINTER SPORTS

Swiss skier first in Italy

When it comes to the World Cup slalom on the steep and icy Canalone Miramonti course, Daniel Yule is a specialist. The Swiss skier won the night race for the third time Thursday, surging up from fourth place after the opening run with a flawless second trip down. Yule matched Alberto Tomba and Henrik Kristoffersen in second place on the all-time wins list for the Italian race, trailing only Ingemar Stenmark's five victories. Three of Yule's five career wins have come in Campiglio, having also finished atop the podium in 2018 and 2020. Kristoffersen finished 0.08 seconds behind in second and new father Linus Strasser was third, 0.18 back.