Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 23, 1922

ALPENA -- Since the Missouri and North Arkansas railroad began operations in July, there has been a constant increase in the number of sawmills put in operation in this section. The Export Cooperage Company has just started a big stave mill near Osage, and the Phillips Spoke Company contemplates starting a spoke mill at that place soon. Both concerns will ship from here.

50 years ago

Dec. 23, 1972

• Members of an advisory committee putting together a program in Little Rock School District that would be funded under the Emergency School Aid Act adopted a $193,128 budget Friday for the proposed 17-month program. The proposed budget and the program must be submitted to the Health, Education, and Welfare Department by Tuesday. Mrs. Mattye Willis, acting chairman of the advisory committee, which represents four agencies that had previously been funded under the Emergency School Assistance Program, said they would know by January 31 whether the proposal had been approved by the government.

25 years ago

Dec. 23, 1997

• A proposal to establish six casinos and a state lottery, and legalize charitable bingo, received a ballot name and title Monday, the first step in its being placed on the 1998 general election ballot. The Arkansas Casino Corp., headed by Tommy Goodwin of Little Rock, a former Arkansas State Police director, submitted the measure to Attorney General Winston Bryant. Bryant rejected the company's proposed ballot title and certified a substitute title that is "more suitable, complete and correct," Bryant said. He also approved a ballot name for the proposal. The proposal would allow the company to own and operate six casinos -- one each in Sebastian, Pulaski, Garland, Miller, Crittenden and Boone counties -- from which the state would receive more than $250 million a year in tax, the company claims. ... The best feature of the proposal, Goodwin said, is that it allows Arkansans to own the company, either through buying stock or buying into the corporation.

10 years ago

Dec. 23, 2012

MAGNOLIA -- The Southern Arkansas University board of trustees agreed Wednesday to issue and refinance bonds, meaning there will be additional funds for several projects at the Magnolia campus and the Southern Arkansas University-Tech branch in East Camden. The projects: $1.1 million for the completion of a residence hall at SAU. The hall should be ready by fall 2013, said SAU President David Rankin. $800,000 for air conditioning at the W.T. Watson Center at SAU and other improvements to the facility. ... More than $2.8 million in private funds have been secured for the project, with more private funds committed or anticipated to fund the total, Rankin said. Officials said they hoped for substantial completion by the end of 2013. $918,000 to complete the funding of an expansion to the Student Services Center building at SAU-Tech in East Camden.