OTHERS SAY: The release of Trump’s taxes doesn’t pass the smell test

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee were so busy patting themselves on the back after Wednesday's partisan vote to publicly release former President Donald Trump's tax returns that they forgot one thing: explaining why this is legally necessary or proper.

It's almost prurient, as if Congress has agreed to release tax porn for public viewing. Just because the committee chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, praised his colleagues for not being "punitive" or "malicious" doesn't make their decision right. When reporters pressed members to explain why the release was necessary, they appeared to struggle for a legal justification. That's probably because existing federal law doesn't require prospective, sitting or former presidents to release their returns.

Trump was within his legal right not to release his returns, regardless of the bogus excuse he gave that he couldn't as long as an Internal Revenue Service audit was underway.

In all likelihood, the six years of returns now being prepared for release contain lots of salacious details. In all likelihood, Trump skirted the law and bilked the U.S. Treasury out of millions--even hundreds of millions--of dollars in taxes owed. If so, let the Internal Revenue Service prove it.

The job of Congress is to uphold the law, which is where Republicans fell down when it came to investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Democrats prove themselves no less prone to putting politics above the law when they deny a citizen--even if he was the president--a right to tax-reporting privacy. This decision doesn't pass the smell test.