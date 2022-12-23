Paper: Many Tyson execs won’t move

The majority of Tyson Foods executives working in the company's Chicago area and Dakota Dunes, S.D. offices, aren't willing to move to a centralized company headquarters in Springdale, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In October, Tyson Foods said it was recalling about 1,000 of its executives to work its headquarters in Springdale, in a space that would be remodeled to house them. At the time, Tyson said the move would begin in phases starting early next year and take about a year to complete.

About 75% of the executives at Tyson's Dakota Dunes operations -- the company's pork and beef center and former base for IPB which was acquired by Tyson in 2001 -- don't want to move to Springdale, according to Journal's reporting, citing people familiar with the matter. About 90% of the executives that work in Tyson's prepared food division in the Chicago area -- the headquarters of Hillshire Brands which was acquired by Tyson in 2014 -- don't plan to move to Springdale either.

With an estimated 500 executives working in Dakota Dunes, and an equal amount working in the Chicago area, that means about 200 workers, or about 20% in total, have said they'll relocate to Springdale.

An email to Tyson Foods asking if the employee counts in the Journal's story were accurate and for comment about the story were not returned on Thursday afternoon. In the story, Tyson's Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said the company is confident in its plans and Tyson knew there would be a variety of responses to its decision to consolidate at its Springdale headquarters.

In an interview Thursday, Alan Ellstrand, professor of management and associate dean of programs and research at the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas said when a company acquires another organization it gains new expertise but that often comes with redundant jobs and positions. He noted his comments were made without any particular insider information.

Ellstrand said in recent years Tyson Foods has been moving back to basics, which makes it easy to understand the desire for a centralized and streamlined headquarters.

"This is where the company grew up," he said of Springdale. "This is their culture."

Ellstrand said that he believed Tyson Foods made its decision with the understanding that many of its executives might choose not to move to Springdale. He also noted that as opposed to say five years ago, the current, highly favorable job market likely is a factor, with some executives choosing to strike out on their own and look for new jobs rather than move.

He noted the company's plan to recall the workers to Springdale likely worked out well for Tyson Foods, with some redundant employees choosing to leave the company, while it likely also hurt when some key workers it had hoped to obtain, chose not to move.

"It's a bit of a double-edged sword," Ellstrand said.

When the plan was initially revealed, Tyson Foods said it was offering relocation assistance and that severance packages will be available on an individual basis for those who choose not to relocate.

Tyson Food's corporate headquarters on W. Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale supports about 1,700 workers. The site will be expanded both inside and outside and parts of the headquarters will be remodeled in a years-long project, according to the company.

Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, Tyson Foods employs 137,000 workers, according to it's 2021 annual report.