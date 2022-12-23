Perfection? Nope

It was Christmas of 1996. My husband Sam and I had been married for two years, we'd had our first baby, and we were celebrating our first holiday season in a new-to-us house. And I don't know what got into me, but the one-two punch of having a new house paired with the expectations of the holidays did a number on me.

This particular Christmas, we were invited to a dinner party with some couple friends from college, dear ones with whom we had history. Believers who cheered my spirit and felt like heaven to my soul. Like most holiday dinner parties, the women divvied up the list of who would bring what dish. And I was assigned dessert.

My first thought was that I had some easy and scrumptious desserts in my growing repertoire. But, oh, no! Once my eyes started perusing the glossy pages of endless stacks of magazines, the devil himself convinced me to make an edible bonbon Christmas tree instead.

This recipe required not only a trip to the grocery store to buy 873 pounds of melting chocolate, cream cheese, strawberry preserves, powdered sugar, and I don't even remember what else, but also a spin through the craft store.

What ensued was really one for the record books. I melted chocolate, painted the bottom of a Styrofoam cone with said chocolate, and hurriedly stuck it to the gold cardboard base. I stirred together the filling, scooped balls of filling, hand-rolled balls of filling, and put them on a sheet pan. Then I conjured up all my algebra and geometry skills from junior high school to mathematically and strategically space toothpicks in protruding, equal fashion around the foil-covered cone so that I could stick refrigerated chocolate balls with sprinkles on every last toothpick. And finally, I used the skills I had learned from the florist at my wedding to make a loopy, plaid bow cinched in the center with wire and affixed at the peak like the happiest tree topper there ever was. Hallelujah, amen.

It was beautiful--and I was mad. I was mad at Sam for no reason. I was mad at Martha Stewart. I was mad at magazine editors in general. I was furious with everyone who ever made Styrofoam. And when I took that festive bad boy to the party, I was mad at everyone who plucked and ate a bonbon because they were destroying my hard work.

Because I was so consumed with being fancy and trying to impress, and aspiring to live the life of the finest social entertainers I'd seen in magazines who craft the most elaborate desserts, I don't remember anything about that night. Not the food, not the twinkle of holiday decor, not the wonder of gathering with our dearest, not one thing sweet or gracious that the Lord did that evening among friends.

In order to have a right view of what it looks like to practice biblical hospitality, we need to consider what it does not look like. Hospitality is not entertaining. Entertain is defined in part as "to hold the attention of pleasantly." The very definition of entertaining implies that you are the main event, the center of attention, the star of the show.

Unlike entertaining, genuine biblical hospitality focuses on how God can use our lives and our homes to bless others. Everyday hospitality seeks to love people the way God loves them. Biblical hospitality uses whatever home, whatever means, and whatever gifts that God has given us to welcome others into our lives.

Entertaining says, "Look what I have! Look what I can do!" Biblical hospitality flips the focus and says, "What God has given me, I share with you."

I am convinced that we've gotten sideways in our understanding of what true biblical hospitality is because rather than looking at God's heart for people and the table in scripture, we've spent half our lives scrolling through our phones and clicking around on our devices.

The practice of hospitality has nothing to do with your food, your landscaping, your ragged patio chairs, the stains on your carpet, the dog hair, the cat hair, your hair, the dent in your Sheetrock, the mail on the counter, the water stain on your ceiling, the stain in your toilet bowl, or anything else you've deemed below par. The hospitality of the Bible is about vision and purpose, compassion and hope, kindness and grace. It's humble, not boastful. It's genuine, not imitation. It's content; it doesn't compare. It seeks to serve God and his people. It's powered by a desire for making him known. Biblical hospitality recognizes that a simple invitation for connection creates the perfect opportunity to share the good news of the gospel and the abundant life that comes with knowing Christ.

Friends, let's choose to value connection over perfection, people over presentation, and devotion over deeds. Let's understand that being comes before doing--and that bonbon trees are for the birds.

Amy Nelson Hannon is founder and owner of Euna Mae's Heirloom Kitchen Boutique in Springdale, and the author of a comfort food cookbook, "Love Welcome Serve," and "Gather & Give," a biblical overview of the table that encourages you to share God's heart through everyday hospitality.