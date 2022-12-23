‘Place Called Home’ professor’s first try

The debut feature film from an Arkansas professor is now streaming on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu and other outlets.

"A Place Called Home," written and directed by University of Arkansas at Little Rock assistant professor of film and television Kiel Thorlton, tells the story of Levi, a high school dropout and widower struggling to raise his two young daughters in the rural South.

After premiering last year at the Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland in Little Rock, the movie made the festival rounds, winning Best Film at the Louisville (KY) International Film Festival, the Special Jury Award at WorldFest -- Houston International Film Festival and Best Director at the London Fusion Festival. It was picked up for distribution by Los Angeles-based Freestyle Digital Media and on Tuesday became available worldwide on streaming and satellite platforms.

The film stars Ben Gavin as Levi Collins and McCarron Stith as his 7-year-old daughter, Madi.

Thorlton began writing the movie in 2017 when he was in film school at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va.

"I wanted to make sure that when I left film school I had a project that I could do walking out of the doors," Thorlton says. "By the time I graduated I was probably on draft four."

One of his goals was to produce a script that could actually be produced, and exploring the life of a blue collar dad trying to care for his daughters seemed doable.

"I wanted to make sure that I wrote from a perspective that I understood, which was being a father in the American South," says Thorlton, who grew up in the small town of Auburn, Ky., and has four young children. "The story evolved from there. It became very macabre. I was like, 'What would I do if I lost my spouse?' I would write all evening and go home and hug my wife."

The movie also dives into the reality that so many Americans are just one or two mistakes away from financial catastrophe and all the trauma and bad choices that can bring.

In a review at filmsgonewild.com, Luke Y. Thompson wrote:

"And Levi could be any of us. Even those of us without kids understand that we're one damaging loss away from disaster in the current class stratification. And everyone around is too busy with their own problems to notice. If they do notice, they chalk it up to poor character. But character gets tested by desperation; Thorlton parallels Madi's increasingly aggressive behavior with her father, who takes forever to realize he's modeling that for her."

Thorlton and his crew filmed nearly all of "A Placed Called Home" in the summer of 2019 in and around his hometown of Auburn.

"That's where I figured out I wanted to make films, and the fact that my first directed feature was there was really neat," Thorlton says.

He is a big fan of Paul Thomas Anderson's films and wanted the cinematography of "A Placed Called Home" to be influenced by the work of Bradford Young ("Selma," "Ain't Them Bodies Saints"). Thorlton also studied other indie movies, and not just the great ones.

"During the writing process, I made it a point every week to watch a good independent film, an OK independent film and a crappy independent film. I wanted to make sure I was watching to see what's good and what's bad and really living in that ethos."

Thorlton has been at UALR for three years, and having "A Place Called Home" debut at Filmland was special, he says.

"This is quickly becoming my home state. We have soccer, great neighbors, friends. [Filmland] was really neat because that was one of my first experiences within the film industry in Arkansas. I'm a member of the Arkansas Film Society now, and being able to screen that film and get response from people in the state was really interesting and so cool. Hopefully we'll be able to do more stuff with the film society in the future."

Which makes for a nice segue into what Thorlton has planned for the future now that "A Place Called Home" is available in homes worldwide.

"Some sleep would be wonderful," he says with a laugh. "But I'm excited that I've closed this chapter of my creative life and am now moving on to the next project in the very near future."