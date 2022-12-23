‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ offers fun, big heart

Please bear with me while I reveal my callow youth. I grew up with the original "Shrek." I was in middle school when it was released in 2001. And I'm old enough to have neck pain and heartburn now that "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is out. Life is funny, but not as amusing as this latest offering from DreamWorks.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is so much more than a spinoff from "Shrek." This is a story that stands on its own four paws and offers more than one would expect from a narrative that originated in 2004.

In April, DreamWorks released "The Bad Guys," which I had a blast with. And while I should appreciate an original story more than a spinoff sequel, I can't help but admit "The Last Wish" is still two steps ahead of the animated heist flick.

The story starts off with Puss (Antonio Banderas) throwing a huge party in San Ricardo full of drinks, music and dancing. It immediately establishes the egotistical thief, whose noise drives a nearby giant to attack.

With bountiful action and a fresh animated style that updates the story for 2022, Puss leaps into action, taking out the giant and unexpectedly dying in the process. Afterward, Puss wakes up on the table of a town doctor and discovers he has used up eight of his nine lives. The doctor informs our hero that he needs to retire.

But no! Puss in Boots will shake this off like he has so many other challenges. While drinking alone in a bar, Puss is greeted by a bounty-hunting wolf (Wagner Moura) who intends to kill the feline once and for all. The little swordsman tries to fight off the wolf but is easily rebuffed, and sensing his impending doom, the cat scurries off, leaving his sword behind.

I cannot express how chilling the wolf is as a villain, and I don't want to spoil his true identity. But the setup, the performance of Moura, and the deviously dark way he's never far away from Puss all combine to make the best antagonist since Fairy Godmother.

Burying his trademark cape, boots, and hat, Puss retires and moves in with an elderly cat lady named Mama Luna (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) and a house full of voiceless felines. With every last shred of dignity taken from him, Puss assumes his new identity as "Pickles" and lives as a typical cat, growing a depression beard and losing all track of time.

As days go by, Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the three bears break in, having tracked Puss to the house. They trash the place, wanting to hire Puss to steal a map for them to a magical wishing star. But they don't recognize the downtrodden former hero and instead come upon his grave, where he buried his clothes. Believing Puss dead, they head off to steal the map.

Determined to take the map and claim that wish to restore his nine lives, Puss sets off with a little dog named Perrito (Harvey Guillen) to claim the treasure. Along the way, they run into Puss' former love interest, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek). The cats and dog begrudgingly find themselves all on a team to locate this fallen star and claim the wish.

But hot on their trail are Goldilocks, her bears, and a villain named Jack Horner (John Mulaney), armed with a bag of magical weapons. The film keeps a fast pace, never allowing the story to become tedious or dull. And yet, it finds reflective moments to develop each character.

"The Last Wish" even manages to deliver a surprisingly tactful display of mental health concerns. Puss repeatedly faces his mortality and finds his hair rising and his heart racing beyond control, leaving him physically exasperated and trapped in a panic attack. Thankfully, therapy-dog-in-training Perrito is there to show everyone exactly what service these extraordinary animals provide to their patients.

To my shock, Perrito ends up being one of the best parts of the film. And this little dog who could have easily been relegated to an annoying comedic relief role instead becomes the soul of this movie. It's all thanks to smart writing and a pure-hearted performance from Guillen, who has plenty of experience serving as the manager of morale and compassion in a show I love, "What We Do in the Shadows."

The narrative offers plenty of riffs on fairy tales as "Shrek" became well known for. But the movie utilizes them in clever, refreshing ways that "Shrek the Third" and "Shrek Ever After" wish they could have.

DreamWorks knocks the animation out of the park for "The Last Wish," with a hyper-stylized blend of beautiful textures and sketchy action scenes that feel lifted from a kineograph. The colors are vibrant, and a wide variety of magical settings allows each scene in the story to play out with strong authority.

I was wowed by the refreshing creativity of the dark forest, in which the world changes entirely depending on who is holding the map that leads to the wishing star. That's the kind of out-of-the-box thinking I love to see in fantasy films. And the fact that it's all woven together in an exciting multi-layer chase? Stupendous.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is an energetic film that's bolstered by a surprising amount of heart and clever writing. What a fantastic way to end 2022 in film. Next week, I'll release my 10 favorite movies of the year. And odds are pretty good this will make the list.

DreamWorks' newest animated offering is now playing in theaters.