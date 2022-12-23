Razorbacks happy to have no letdown





FAYETTEVILLE -- It was a lost Tuesday for SEC basketball this week.

Ole Miss lost at home to North Alabama 66-65, Texas A&M lost at home to Wofford 67-62 and No. 15 Mississippi State lost to Drake 58-52 in Lincoln, Neb.

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman showed his players tape of all three games before the No. 10 Razorbacks faced North Carolina-Asheville on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

"Coach Muss said, 'This could be us if you guys don't want to come out and play,' " Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham said. "And just seeing that and visualizing that, we knew that we had to come out to play no matter who it is.

"We're ranked No. 10, and we're going to get everybody's best game, so we've just got to be ready all the time."

The Razorbacks (11-1) were definitely ready in their final game before taking a few days off for Christmas and opening SEC play at LSU next week.

Arkansas rolled to an 85-51 victory over the Bulldogs, leading by 25 points in the first half despite not having freshman guard Nick Smith because of a recurring issue with his right knee.

Smith, a preseason first-team All-SEC pick by the coaches and media and projected high first-round NBA Draft choice, missed his seventh game for "management" of his right knee and is out indefinitely according to an Arkansas news release.

"I was really proud of our focus," Musselman said. "I think the big thing is just having incredible respect for your opponent and understanding the fact that every game you have to go earn it and take the game away.

"Nobody hands you anything. You've got to have great respect for your preparation."

Along with not having Smith and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6, the Razorbacks overcame foul trouble Wednesday night.

Three starters -- freshman forward Jordan Walsh, freshman guard Anthony Black and senior center Makhi Mitchell -- drew two fouls in the first half and played 4, 10 and 11 minutes respectively.

The Razorbacks' bench responded with senior forwards Jalen Graham and Kamani Johnson and freshman guard Joseph Pinion combining to score 33 points in extended playing time.

Graham scored a team-high 16 points, Johnson had 7 points and 7 rebounds and Pinion had 10 points -- including 2 corner three-point baskets and 2 dunks.

"The coaches have basically told me to always be ready," said Pinion, who also had three assists.

Ten Razorbacks scored, including 12 points by junior guard Ricky Council, 10 by Black and 9 each by Mitchell and junior guard Davonte Davis, who started in place of Smith.

Walsh, who combined for 30 points in the previous two games against Oklahoma and Bradley, had 4 points on 1-of-2 shooting in 19 minutes, but Musselman credited him with being among the defenders to help hold UNCA forward Drew Pember to 5 points and 1 of 7 on field-goal attempts after he came into the game averaging 19.7 points and shooting 50%.

Pember leads the nation with 81 made free throws, but he drew one foul against the Razorbacks and was 2 of 2 from the line. Playing 23 minutes, Pember had three of the Bulldogs' 20 turnovers.

Arkansas had 15 steals -- three each by Johnson and Mitchell and two apiece by Graham and Walsh -- and outscored UNCA 32-5 in points off of turnovers.

"I just think active hands and trying to be disruptive and all those things are really in our DNA," Musselman said. "Jordan Walsh, I mean, he's a high-steal player. I said it when we recruited him and he committed that he's a violent defender with the way that he jumps passing lanes.

"Makhi's hands and his anticipation, you don't see a lot of centers create steals and blocks at the same time."

Mitchell had two blocked shots and his twin brother Makhel had three as the Razorbacks held the Bulldogs to 40% shooting (20 of 50) and 30 points under their scoring average of 81.8 points.

"We're so long that it's just really hard to score on us," Graham said.

Smith cheered on his teammates from the bench.

"He has our full support," Pinion said. "He knows that. Everyone knows that. We're here to support him regardless of what happens."

The players started a three-day break -- mandated by NCAA rules -- on Thursday and will return to campus and resume practice in the afternoon on Christmas Day in preparation for the LSU game on Wednesday night.

Musselman planned to fly to San Diego on Thursday and celebrate his mother Kris' birthday with family and friends after she turned 80 earlier this month.

"[Wednesday night] was an opportunity for everybody to play, so I think that that's a good feeling," Musselman said. "It's only nonconference, but I do think going into a three-day break that it's a good way for these guys to go home and celebrate with their families.

"It's also important that you mentally get a little bit of a break away, so hopefully everybody's in a good mental frame when they get back."

Graham, who is from Phoenix, played at Arizona State the previous three seasons.

"I'm excited to go home," Graham said. "But I'm actually more excited to finally get into SEC play and see what the SEC is all about."

Musselman said the players had to bring the scouting report for the UNCA game with them Wednesday night.

"I've never made a team bring a scouting report to the arena," said Musselman, who added the players had to write their own notes on the report.

"I've never done that before. I don't know if I'll do it again, but there's no school, so I figured they had to do some homework."





Men’s basketball

No. 10 Arkansas at LSU

WHEN 8 p.m. Central on Wednesday

WHERE Maravich Assembly Center,

Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 11-1, LSU 11-1

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network













