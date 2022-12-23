Sanders appoints former White House director of broadcast media under Trump as communications director

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday the appointment of Alexa Henning, a former White House director of broadcast media for President Trump, as the communications director in the governor's office.

The Republican governor-elect also announced the appointment of Mary Asleigh Harper, a former coordinator of the first lady of Arkansas in Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office, as the Governor's Mansion administrator.

"Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House, and Mary Asleigh brings a servant's heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor's Mansion," said Sanders, a former White House press secretary for President Trump and the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people," Sanders said in a news release.

Sanders transition spokesman Judd Deere, who will serve as a deputy chief of staff in the governor's office, said Henning will take on responsibilities for dealing with the media after the transition.

Henning's and Harper's salaries are to be determined, said Deere.

Henning most recently served as deputy chief of staff and spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and senior adviser to Johnson's 2022 re-election campaign, according to Sanders' news release.

Prior to her most recent work, she was director of media affairs for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign in 2020 and former White House director of broadcast media for President Trump. She also worked for Jamestown Associates, a political and public affairs firm, and for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. She is from Dallas, and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Harper has worked the past three years as a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences education coordinator, representing the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, according to Sanders' news release.

Prior to that, she spent two years in the classroom as a first-grade teacher at Noble-Allbritton Elementary School in the Hamburg School District. She served as the coordinator of the first lady of Arkansas in the office of Hutchinson. She is a Hamburg native and graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she received a bachelor's degree, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where she received a master's degree in education.

Sanders is slated to be sworn in Jan. 10 to assume the reigns of state government from Hutchinson, who has served as the state's chief executive since January 2015.