Six people arrested on various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas

Bella Vista

• Chad Sartell, 42, of 2 Stroud Circle in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Sartell was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Angelic Gosvener, 37, of 943 San Pablo Lane in Wichita, Kan., was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Gosvener was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Preston Maddox, 23, of 8606 W. 17th St. in Wichita, Kan., was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Maddox was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jesse Johnson, 33, of 2004 Commons Drive in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Johnson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Antonio Barrios, 69, of 6 Applegate Drive in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape/forcible fondling. Barrios was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Ryan Norfleet, 30, of 506 Cormay Court in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with second-degree murder/manslaughter. Norfleet was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.