Super Quiz: Christmas Numbers

1. Who had two "eyes made out of coal"?

2. What was the fourth ghost to visit Ebenezer Scrooge?

3. What were the three kings' three gifts for baby Jesus?

4. In what song are five golden rings mentioned as a gift?

5. Who were the men named Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar?

6. How many reindeer were seen in the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" (aka "'Twas the Night Before Christmas")?

7. Term for the period beginning on the fourth Sunday before Christmas.

8. How many sizes did the Grinch's heart grow on Christmas Day?

9. What cartoon character had just one ball hanging on his Christmas tree?

ANSWERS:

1. Frosty the Snowman

2. Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Future)

3. Gold, frankincense and myrrh

4. "The Twelve Days of Christmas"

5. The Three Magi (Kings)

6. Eight

7. Advent

8. Three

9. Charlie Brown