The Sacrificial Man: The Parenthood Trap

We don't ever find out exactly what happens with Calum (Paul Mescal), the young father, whose 11-year-old daughter, Sophie (Frankie Corio), he's just taken on an end-of-the-summer holiday on a Turkish beach in Charlotte Wells' sublime debut feature, "Aftersun." But we do understand how he uses this trip as a way to let her know how much he loves her, no matter what else happens next (quite literally, actually, he writes a letter to her that says, heartbreakingly, "I love you very much. Never forget that.")

As miserable as he might actually feel on this vacation, he rarely lets it show to his daughter -- save for one bad night, when they separate and he goes into the dark ocean by himself on the night she has her first kiss. This protection enables her to have a mostly stress-free holiday just before going back to school, encapsulated in the way she waves him blithely goodbye at the airport -- he headed back to London, where he is apparently miserable; she, back to Scotland, with her mother -- not realizing it's the last time she'll ever see him.

Calum, it can be argued, is being selfish with his only child, depriving her of a father at a crucial point in her development, but we know enough now about depression and mental health to say it's a far more complicated matter than that. It's entirely possible Calum feels he's doing the best thing he can for Sophie, counterintuitive as it may sound. He's sacrificing himself so that she may go on to thrive without him dragging her down.

It's a common enough refrain in cinema: parents -- more specifically, fathers, for the purposes of this essay -- giving everything they have for their kids, up to and including their lives. In 20th-century blockbuster terms, think of Mufasa taking the brunt of a wildebeast stampede to save his young son, Simba; Vader's throwing himself into the pit of despair at the conclusion of the moribund "Return of the Jedi"; or Bruce Willis' hard-driving oil rigger setting off the bombs on the wayward space rock in "Armageddon." Outside of the Hollywood green-screened bubble, however, the idea of a father's sacrifice can, like "Aftersun," take a decidedly less bombastic, far more emotionally poignant path.

SELFLESS SACRIFICE

Take Somiya (Chishu Ryu), the widowed father of the 27-year-old Noriko (Setsuko Hara), in Yasujiro Ozu's "Late Spring" (1949). Noriko is beautiful and vibrant, but sees no particular need to rush off into marriage, despite the lamentations of her aunt (Haruko Sugimura). As she puts it, she is perfectly content with her current life, doting on her father, and spending time with her friends in Tokyo. She believes she won't be any happier in a marriage, and becomes visibly upset and glum when her aunt forces the issue and insists she meet a man (who she describes as looking like Gary Cooper from the jaw to the nose) she has selected for her.

When Somiya lies, and tells Noriko he plans on remarrying himself, suggesting there will be no place for her in his new life, she feels as if she has no choice but to comply with the marriage, a decision that ultimately leaves Noriko sad, but her father devastated. As much as he adores her and faces an unhappy and lonely life without her, he acknowledges this is the only way his daughter will have a chance of a life of her own.

Focusing the drama on two people whose selflessness becomes increasingly heartbreaking as they try to do right by each other, Ozu's film cuts pretty deep, and never more so than in the film's penultimate shot involving a single piece of fruit. Apples have never been more devastating, even in the garden of Eden.

LITERAL SACRIFICE

A more literal sort of sacrifice is made near the end of John Hillcoat's brutal Cormac McCarthy adaptation, "The Road" (2009). It is the dystopian apocalypse, and an unnamed father, the Man (Viggo Mortensen), treks along forlornly with his young, equally unnamed boy, the Son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), heading out across the ruined countryside to the sea, under orders from his late wife (Charlize Theron), just before taking her own life.

He has a squib of hope in finding a possible refuge of survivors where his son can at last be safe, but en route, he has to go through several levels of human hell -- the desecrated, miserable landscape is like a nightmarish tour of western New York in November: gray, cold, wet and stripped of color as if everything's been dipped in bilge water. Trees, stripped bare and sticking out of the ruined countryside, offer no shelter and even less comfort; the Man's fingernails are so caked with dirt and muck, you can see the entire nail in filthy outline on his fingers; everyone's teeth are rotting in their skulls.

The Man and Boy don't encounter many people on their journey beyond nomad gangs of marauders looking for unguarded booty and people to cannibalize. In fact, even though the Man has a gun, he is saving the last two bullets for the two of them, if they should fall prey to these flesh eaters. Throughout the miserable trek south, the Man frets for his son, literally the only thing he has to live for in this terrifying catastrophe of a landscape.

For his part, the Boy is almost too good to be true, honest, sympathetic and desperate to be among the "good guys," no matter how bad things become. A bit of a Jesus figure, the Boy is resolute in his faith in humankind, unlike his paranoid and half-mad father, who has become so emotionally disfigured in this hostile environment without his wife he no longer assumes any good can come out of anyone.

Despite his personal disillusionment, the Man's sole purpose is to deliver his son to the one place he believes there will be a chance for his survival. It's literally the only thing that keeps him going, such that, when deliverance appears to be nigh, he finally is able to relinquish his grip on both his child and his own life.

SACRIFICE AFTER-THE-FACT

Sometimes, even more devastatingly, the sacrifice comes after the fact. Kenneth Lonergan's deeply affecting "Manchester by the Sea" (2016) documents what happens when tragedy can't be overcome. Casey Affleck plays Lee, a rough-hewn young man with a brutally tragic past who's forced to come home to the North Shore of Massachusetts to care for his 16-year-old nephew (Lucas Hedges) when his older brother (Kyle Chandler) dies of a heart attack.

Despite the classic Big Hollywood Drama sounding setup, Lonergan isn't interested in the least in played-out redemption stories. Instead, as he has suggested in subsequent interviews, he was far more concerned with characters unable to "turn the corner" emotionally and solve all their problems with a dramatic breakdown scene and an emotive orchestral score.

Lonergan's gritty film feels resolutely lived in, which makes Lee's trauma all the more devastating as it unspools. Despite an elongated running time, not a moment feels padded, and not a detail is wasted (including a brief but strangely poignant scene where characters do little more than open and close a car door). Lee can't do anything to undo the tragedy he feels responsible for, but he can make damn sure he never lets himself get over it: A miserable eternal flame memorial to the lives of his lost children.

UNINTENDED, UNWELCOME

There are times, as well, when a father's sacrifice is neither intended nor welcome. On a long list of heartbreaking father/child narratives, the top of the list might just be Vittorio De Sica's "Bicycle Thieves" (1948), one of the most moving films ever made.

The setup is brilliantly simple: In the ruined economic clime of post-war Rome, family man Antonio (Lamberto Maggiorani), already unemployed for two years, gets an unexpected jolt of hope when he's finally given a job hanging posters around the city. The only catch is, he needs his bicycle in order to keep the job, such that when it gets stolen, and the police are indifferent to his predicament, Antonio has little choice but to go out and find the thief on his own, taking his young son, Bruno (Enzo Staiola) with him to track it down.

Desperation drives the film from the first frames -- Antonio miserably explains to his son that without his bike, the family will likely starve -- and there's a palpable sense of the hopelessness of Antonio's plight (only 39 at the time of the film's release, Maggiorani already bears the bedraggled countenance of a old man trying to fend off the inevitable). By the end, when Antonio finally breaks down and tries to steal a bike of his own only to be met with swift, and brutal retribution, there's a strong sense that his failure that day will mark Bruno forever, whatever happens to the family at large.

Antonio doesn't set out to do this, but, in sacrificing his honor, and respect, in a final attempt to stave off the doom that will befall his family, he perhaps teaches his son an important, if not debilitating lesson: Life is unfair; and you need to be prepared to give everything you have to counter the imbalance.

Ironically, even as Antonio, now debased and ridiculed by an angry crowd, walks away pitifully with his son, you can perhaps understand Calum's desire to remove himself from the equation before his daughter sees his own frailties.

Antonio might be still physically alive at the end of "Bicycle Thieves," but De Sica posits him as so thoroughly ruined from this experience, it's fair to ask whether he's any better off than Calum. His psychic death at the cruel hands of fate seems as thorough an evisceration as if the crowd had torn him apart. It's worth asking if Bruno is any better off than Sophie by the end.