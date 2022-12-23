TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

Independence Bowl

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (6-6) VS. HOUSTON (7-5)

WHEN (TV) 2 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Houston by 7

SERIES Houston leads 6-3

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Louisiana-Lafayette seeks a fourth straight bowl victory and aims to secure a winning record in its first season since Michael Desormeaux took over as head coach following Billy Napier's departure for Florida. The Ragin' Cajuns are seeking their seventh bowl victory overall. Houston is seeking its second straight bowl victory and 13th overall.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston's passing game against Louisiana-Lafayette's secondary. Cougars QB Clayton Tune's 37 TD passes this season places him in contention for the national lead. The Ragin' Cajuns have intercepted 15 passes this season, led by defensive back Bralen Trahan with four. Trahan has 13 interceptions in his career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE Defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill-Green has 21 career sacks and needs one more to break the school record.

HOUSTON Receiver Nathaniel Dell has 1,354 yards and 15 TDs receiving, which placed in first in the nation in those categories for the regular season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisiana-Lafayette returner Eric Garror is one of five FBS players with two punt returns for touchdowns this season. His three career returns for touchdowns is tied for the school record. ... The Ragin' Cajuns are playing in a fifth straight bowl game and 10th overall. ... Louisiana-Lafayette won the last meeting, 31-28, on Oct. 7, 2006, when Coach Michael Desormeaux played quarterback and defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan played safety for the Ragin' Cajuns. ... Louisiana-Lafayette's defense has forced 23 total turnovers this season. ... Houston is 5-2 in its previous seven games. ... The Independence Bowl is Houston's last game as a member of the American Athletic Conference before its move to the Big 12 for the 2023 season. ... Receiver Matthew Golden's seven TD catches this season set a Cougars' true freshman record. He is also the only freshman nationally to have four TD catches of 20-plus yards. ... Six of Houston's 12 games have come down to the final drive, with a school-record three games ending in overtime.

Gasparilla Bowl

WAKE FOREST (7-5) VS. MISSOURI (6-6)

WHEN (TV) 5:30 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Wake Forest by 11/2

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Missouri is looking for its first bowl win since the Gary Pinkel-coached Tigers beat Minnesota in the 2014 Capital One Bowl. The Tigers have lost three in a row since, including a 24-22 loss to Army in last year's Armed Forces Bowl in Coach Eli Drinkwitz's first bowl appearance at the school. Wake Forest looks to rebound after losing four of its final five regular-season games. Seven of the Demon Deacons' 17 bowl appearances have come in the last seven years under Coach Dave Clawson.

KEY MATCHUP

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman against the Missouri defense. Hartman has 107 career touchdown passes and needs one more to break a tie with Clemson's Tajh Boyd (2010-13) for most in Atlantic Coast Conference history. He also need 313 yards passing to join North Carolina State's Philip Rivers (13,484, 2000-03) as the only quarterbacks in ACC history to reach 13,000 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WAKE FOREST Linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. had 106 tackles in 11 games this year. His 344 career tackles are the 14th most in the ACC since 2005.

MISSOURI Quarterback Brady Cook completed 218 of 334 passes for 2,509 yards. He has 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest is averaging 36.8 points. It's the only program in the ACC to average at least 30 in each of the last six seasons. ... Missouri's defense is allowing an average of 25 points. ... Receiver Dominic Lovett, who led Missouri with 56 receptions and 846 yards, won't play after entering the transfer portal. Defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman and safety Martez Manuel all opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. ... Wake Forest receiver A.T. Perry has a school-best 28 career TD receptions. He is one away from tying for fourth-most in ACC history.