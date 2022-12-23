UA reserve lineman enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Arkansas offensive lineman has entered the NCAA transfer portal one week ahead of the Liberty Bowl against Kansas.

Marcus Henderson, a redshirt sophomore from Memphis, announced Wednesday in a post to his Twitter account that he intends to leave the program. He did not appear in a game during the 2022 regular season.

"I'm grateful for all the lessons learned and memories made," Henderson wrote in part. "To my teammates I want to say thank you for always uplifting and encouraging me everyday. We've been through a lot together and I will forever look at y'all as family."

Henderson, 6-5 and 303 pounds, also thanked Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, former defensive coordinator Barry Odom and former offensive line coach Brad Davis in his note.

Earlier this month, Pittman said the former ESPN 4-star prospect was an option for the Razorbacks at center against the Jayhawks given starting center Ricky Stromberg declared for the upcoming NFL Draft. He was listed as the backup center on the team's bowl game depth chart that was released Tuesday.

Beaux Limmer, who primarily played right guard this season, is expected to start at center next week.

Henderson battled a pectoral injury in preseason practices. His most recent playing time came in Arkansas' win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Little Rock last season.

Henderson initially signed with the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and others.