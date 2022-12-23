UALR names Dorn to position

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Alicia Dorn as the new chancellor's chief of staff. Christina Drale is UALR chancellor, according to the website.

Dorn, a native of Pine Bluff, serves as the primary liaison to the Office of the Chancellor and assists in areas of communication, planning and preparation, project management, and other administrative responsibilities, according to a news release.

One of her first major projects will be to assist in the creation of the university's new five-year strategic plan.

"I am extremely happy and excited that I was chosen as the chancellor's chief of staff, which means they trust that I am very qualified to assist the chancellor in her vision for the university," Dorn said. "I'm so grateful to be a part of that. I'm looking forward to all that I will learn in this position and to contribute to the university community in a meaningful way."

Prior to joining UALR, Dorn worked as the communications director in the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where she supervised a staff of five to manage all communication functions for the school.

"I became interested in working in higher education because I know the impact that higher education had on my life as far as opening and expanding my mind and the wealth of opportunities that I wouldn't have without higher education," Dorn said. "I just want others to be able to experience that and know the power of furthering your education."

She also previously served as the communications director and part-time deputy for the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Dorn earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication/broadcast journalism from UAPB and a Master of Public Administration from UALR. She said she's grateful for the opportunity to work for the alma mater that helped her so much.