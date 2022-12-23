UAPB hires Hampton as head football coach

Alonzo Hampton has been hired as the next head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The university officially announced Hampton’s hiring Thursday.

Terms of his contract were not disclosed, but college football insider website on3.com reported Wednesday evening that Hampton, previously the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Louisiana Monroe, has agreed to a three-year deal.

Hampton, a native of Warren, was an assistant at UAPB from 2006-10, helping the Golden Lions reach the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game under the late Mo Forte and spending the past two seasons as Monte Coleman’s defensive coordinator before moving on to Western Kentucky University, where he worked under Willie Taggart at the first of four stops together.

Hampton was defensive analyst at the University of Arkansas during the 2019 season and returned to college coaching during the 2021 season as assistant head coach to Terry Bowden at ULM.

“I’m excited to be named 22nd head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff,” Hampton said in a news release.

“This institution gave me my first opportunity to coach college football in 2006.

This is a special day for my family and we are grateful as we look forward to pushing this program to new heights. Also, it means more to come back to your home state.

I’ve already reached out to all my friends throughout the state and told them to go purchase their season tickets and come support the Golden Lions.

“Again, I can’t wait to get there and start building something special that our administration, faculty, staff, alumni and former players will be proud of for years to come.”

Hampton was defensive coordinator at Warren High School from 2000-03, winning two AAA state championships (AAAAA was the largest-school class at the time) and spent the next two years as head coach at Dumas High School, according to his ULM bio.

While at Dumas, Hampton completed a minority internship with the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL.

Hampton’s Facebook page was flooded with congratulatory messages from family members, former players, including UAPB quarterback Raymond Webber, and others.

“Congrats coach they picked the right guy for the job!!!” posted Webber, who completed his UAPB career in 2010.

“Bring the yard back to the standard.”

Hampton’s hire ends a two-month search following the Oct. 20 firing of Doc Gamble, who had gone 8-15 since being elevated to head coach in 2020.

UAPB was 2-5 and in the midst of an eight-game slide when Gamble was fired and went 1-3 under Don Treadwell in the interim, winning its last game on Thanksgiving Day at Alabama State University.

“I am extremely excited about this new era for the Golden Lion football program and Golden Lion nation and all that it will bring,” UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said.

“I am excited for the student-athletes, student body, university, alumni and the community as we all come together to re-establish our brand.

Coach Hampton has a heart for the student-athletes and a strong drive to have his team succeed on the field and especially in the classroom. He will bring a positive contagious energy to the University.”

UAPB’s 2020 season was canceled and a condensed spring 2021 schedule was played, in which the Golden Lions went 4-1 and played in the SWAC final.

UAPB has won the SWAC championship once (2012) since joining NCAA Division I in 1997.

According to a list provided to The Commercial under a Freedom of Information Act request, 47 men applied for the position since Nov. 3, including former UAPB assistants Earl Buckingham and Keith Saine, UAPB graduate and former UAM assistant Keith Scott, recently fired Bethune-Cookman University Coach Terry Sims, Valdosta (Ga.) State University Coach Tremaine Jackson, former Texas Southern University Coach Johnnie Cole, present Lions quarterbacks coach Kendrick Nord, recently hired Jackson State University Coach T.C. Taylor, former JSU and Mississippi Valley State University Coach Rick Comegy, and former Lions Coach Cedric Thomas, who was at the helm before Gamble was promoted.

Treadwell was not listed as an applicant despite a previous indication from Robinson that he was a candidate.

Hampton’s reported hiring could lead to an influx of players with ties to Arkansas and surrounding states.

Gamble built a long pipeline of players from Ohio, including running back Kayvon Britten, who finished with more than 1,000 yards rushing as a sophomore this fall and earned all-conference honors before announcing he would transfer.

Not only will Hampton have to find a playmaker in the backfield, he’ll have to identify a starting quarterback for 2023 following the graduation of five-year starter Skyler Perry.

Wednesday was the start of the three-day early signing period for Division I football. The regular period is Feb. 1-April 1.

Alonzo Hampton

Family: Wife Yolanda; sons Aaron, Rashad, A.J., Ashton; daughter Kenya (A.J. finished his fifth season at Northwestern University as a defensive back)

Education: Warren High School, 1992; University of Louisiana at Monroe, bachelor in business administration, 1996; University of Arkansas at Monticello, master of arts in teaching, 2002

Playing experience: ULM, cornerback, 1993-96 (201 tackles, three interceptions, 16 pass breakups; team captain as a senior); NFL Europe with Frankfurt Galaxy, 1998-99 (won 1999 World Bowl)

Coaching experience: Warren HS, defensive coordinator, 2000-03 (2 state championships); Dumas HS, head coach, 2004-05; UAPB, cornerbacks, defensive backs and defensive coordinator, 2006-10 (2006 SWAC championship game); Western Kentucky University, defensive backs, 2011-12; Tift County (Ga.) HS, defensive backs, 2013-14; University of South Florida, special teams and defensive backs, 2015-16; University of Oregon, defensive analyst, 2017; Florida State University, special teams, 2018; University of Arkansas, defensive analyst, 2019; ULM, assistant head coach, safeties and special teams, 2021-22

Source: ULM



