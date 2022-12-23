U.S. growth gains 3.2% in quarter 3

Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a revised 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the Commerce Department reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier third-quarter estimate.

The rise in gross domestic product -- the economy's output in goods and services -- marked a return to growth after consecutive quarterly drops in the first half of the year. In its previous estimate of third-quarter growth, issued Nov. 30, the Commerce Department had pegged July-September growth at an annual rate of 2.9%.

Still, many economists expected the economy to slow and perhaps slip into recession next year under the pressure of higher interest rates being engineered by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation that reached heights this year not seen since the early 1980s.

Driving third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending. Investment in housing plunged at an annual rate of 27.1%, hammered by higher mortgage rates arising from the Fed's decision to raise its benchmark rate seven times this year.

Thursday's GDP report was the third and final look at the third quarter. The first look at the fourth quarter comes Jan. 26. Forecasters surveyed by the Fed Bank of Philadelphia expect the economy to have grown again during the last three months of the year -- but at a slower, 1% annual rate.

Behind the Thursday upgrade to 3.2% was stronger growth in consumer spending, revised up to a 2.3% annual rate from 1.7% in November.

"Despite a rapid increase in interest rates, the economy is growing and importantly, households are still spending," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a research note. "However, looking ahead, in 2023, we expect a slower growth trajectory."

Inflation, which had not been a serious problem for four decades, returned in spring 2021. It was set off by an unexpectedly strong recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession of 2020, fueled by government stimulus.

The Fed was slow to recognize the severity of inflation and only began raising rates aggressively in March. The job market has stayed resilient throughout, putting upward pressure on wages and prices.

On average, employers have added 392,000 jobs a month so far this year, and the unemployment rate is at 3.7%, near a half-century low.