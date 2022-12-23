U.S. Senate backs $44.9B to support war-torn Ukraine





WASHINGTON -- On the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's emotional appeal for continued U.S. support, the Senate voted Thursday to ensure the money keeps flowing for years, even after Republicans take control of the House.

Ukraine will receive $44.9 billion in aid as part of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill. Passed by the Senate with a vote of 68-29, the bill now goes to the House for a final vote before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The bill funds the government through the fiscal year ending in September, but it would give the Pentagon authority to spend the money through 2025 in some circumstances.

That could ease Ukraine's concerns that funding may be threatened after Republicans take charge of the House next month. Though Ukraine aid has largely had bipartisan support, scattered rumblings have fueled worries that a divided Congress might be less able to agree on continuing support for Ukraine. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has warned that Republicans would not write a "blank check" for Ukraine.

Speaking to Congress on Wednesday evening, Zelenskyy urged both major parties to continue funding his country's fight with Russia, saying it represented far more than just helping Ukraine's front lines.

"Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelenskyy said.

In a nod toward Republican concerns about how Ukraine money is being spent and tracked, the funding includes $6 million for additional inspector general reports, with requirements for the inspector general to come before Congress within 90 days of the bill's passage. It also sets two other provisions requiring the Pentagon and State Department to send regular reports to Capitol Hill on all defense items provided, with special emphasis on more sensitive weapon systems.

More than half of the almost $45 billion will pay to keep additional U.S. troops and aircraft in Europe, continue the flow of weapons to Kyiv, and help replenish U.S. stockpiles of weapons that have been sent to Ukraine.

"I think that the intent is to show continued support," said Stacie Pettyjohn, defense program director at the Center for a New American Security.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration appreciates "the flexibility that it will give us to continue to support Ukraine."

The largest chunk of the defense portion of the Ukraine support bill, almost $21.2 billion, will be used to provide weapons to Ukraine and replenish U.S. stockpiles. The U.S. has already provided more than $19 billion in weapons since Russia invaded in February.

Separately, the White House announced Wednesday that it is providing an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, to include for the first time a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery.

The package includes funding for additional satellite communications terminals and service to augment the Starlink terminals that have kept Ukraine connected since Russia invaded. It also includes, for the first time, Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits, which modify large bombs with tail fins and GPS, so instead of being dropped in a free fall over a target, they can be released and directed to that target.

The larger $45 billion package also looks longer term, including humanitarian aid for Ukraine and the funding to restore U.S. weapons stockpiles

The bill includes $700 million to help U.S. weapons manufacturers replace stockpiles that have been repeatedly tapped in the past year as the U.S. rushed ammunition, anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft weapons and now sophisticated air defense systems onto the Ukrainian battlefield to repel Russian troops.

That money will pay for U.S. defense firms to buy the land, equipment and machine tools necessary to expand weapons manufacturing plants, "for the purpose of increasing production of critical munitions to replace defense articles provided to the government of Ukraine, or foreign countries that have provided support to Ukraine at the request of the United States," according to the bill.

The Ukraine funding package includes more than $126 million to help Ukraine address nuclear non-proliferation security concerns following Russian attacks on the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power stations.

It also provides $90 million to cover U.S. personnel costs, including hardship pay for soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Space Force Guardians who have been deployed to Europe to bolster NATO defenses and almost $875 million for those services to use for Ukraine-related expenses.

REACTION TO WAR AID

Ukrainians hailed Zelenskyy's wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict.

"We are returning from Washington with good results, with things that will really help," Zelenskyy said on a video message shared Thursday night on his Telegram account. He thanked President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress for supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Neither Zelenskyy nor any other Ukrainian authorities have confirmed if he's already back in Kyiv.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin had a different assessment of Zelenskyy's trip, which included an Oval Office meeting with Biden, a joint news conference at the White House and an address to a largely supportive Congress.

"They say they may send Patriot there, fine, we will crack the Patriot too," Putin told reporters, adding that the deliveries will only extend the fighting. "Those who do it do so in vain, it only drags out the conflict."

Ukrainians saw their president's trip as a rousing success.

"It's an historical visit, the first one since the war began," said Illia Shvachko, a 32-year-old computer specialist in Kyiv. "Getting weapons helps."

Putin reaffirmed that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine on ending the conflict.

"One way or another, all armed conflicts end with talks," Putin said. "The sooner this understanding comes to those who oppose us the better. We never rejected the talks."

Zelenskyy landed in Poland on Thursday while traveling back to Ukraine, according to information he posted on social media. He wrote that he met "a friend of Ukraine" on his way home. A video showed him being greeted by Polish officials after getting off an airplane. He and Polish President Andrzej Duda hugged, exchanged greetings and then sat down to speak.

"I feel proud of our country, for helping us, for not being left alone on this difficult moment," said Larysa Doroshevska, a 71-year-old Ukrainian retiree. "I want to win so badly. I really want to defeat this darkness."

Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, accused Zelenskyy and American officials of "focusing on war ... and further tying the Ukrainian regime to the needs of Washington."

Russian state TV sought to downplay the military and political support Zelenskyy received in Washington, stressing in a news segment that not all members of Congress showed up to listen to Zelenskyy's speech. Commentators also criticized the Ukrainian leader's "casual attire" during his White House visit with Biden.

For Tetiana Zholobok, a 31-year-old manager, the trip to Washington proved what Zelensky can do. "Our president can meet with Biden personally," she said.

SHELLING IN DONETSK

The Moscow-installed leader of Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region reported that Ukrainian shelling of a hotel in the city of Donetsk killed two people and wounded several others Wednesday night, including Dmitry Rogozin, a former Russian deputy prime minister and one-time head of the state space corporation Roscosmos.

Rogozin was celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Donetsk when the building came under fire, according to Russian media reports. He later wrote that he was scheduled to undergo surgery because a metal fragment was stuck in his spine above his right shoulder blade.

In a statement Thursday, Ukraine's Border Force tacitly acknowledged the shelling in Donetsk, saying that Rogozin had illegally crossed into Ukraine and adding that such action "has consequences." It didn't say directly that Ukrainian forces targeted Rogozin in the city of Donetsk, maintaining an ambiguity in a similar way the Ukrainian authorities treated earlier high-profile attacks on Russian targets.

On Thursday, a car bomb killed a Russia-appointed head of the village of Lyubymivka in the Russia-held part of the southern Kherson region, Russian state media reported.

Ukrainian guerrillas have for months operated behind Russian lines in Ukraine's occupied south and east, targeting Kremlin-installed officials, institutions and key infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

Information for this article was contributed by Tara Copp, Lolita Baldor, Aamer Madhani, Inna Varenytsia and E. Eduardo Castillo of The Associated Press.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)







A family heads home Thursday with a Christmas tree after an outing in Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. (AP/Libkos)





