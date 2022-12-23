Utility offers winter pointers

Liberty Utilities announced Thursday that it had taken several steps to to protect its water system from the expected low temperatures and urged customers to do the same.

"Freezing weather is in the forecast," stated a news release from the water provider's spokesperson, Kelli Price."

"Liberty has taken several steps to protect its water system against extreme temperatures including weatherizing equipment, adding back-up generators at Liberty's water plants in case of power outages, and preparing crews to respond in case of emergency."

A polar front is bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to the area today, and those temperatures are expected to remain for several days afterward.

The weather is reminiscent of a winter storm that hit the area in February 2021 when several days of bitterly cold temperatures burst pipes and Liberty's water output couldn't keep up.

The resulting low water pressure impacted Jefferson Regional Medical Center, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Saracen Casino as well as scores of other businesses that were unable to operate. Hundreds of homes also lost all or much of their water service.

Liberty maintained that the problems were out of its control. But the state Public Service Commission investigated the collapse of the city's water service and said the utility had not done enough to maintain its water operations in Pine Bluff. The end result was that Liberty agreed to an order requiring it meet a variety of new obligations regarding improved operations.

In Thursday's news release, Liberty encouraged customers to prepare for the cold weather.

"With the extreme temperatures forecasted, water pipes at homes and businesses may be at risk of freezing and bursting," stated the release. "Water expands as it freezes, which can put pressure on metal or plastic pipes and can cause them to break. Pipes can freeze within three to five hours of drawn-out subfreezing temperatures."

Pipes most likely to freeze are:

mPipes that are exposed to severe cold, like outdoor hoses, swimming pool supply lines, sprinkler lines and outdoor faucets.

mPipes in unheated areas such as basements, attics, garages, cabinets or crawl spaces.

mPipes that run near or within exterior walls that have little or no insulation.

Before freezing weather arrives, customers are encouraged to protect their water pipes by following these steps:

mDisconnect all garden hoses and drain any of the water that remains in outdoor faucets.

mConsider adding insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in those areas.

mCheck around the home or business for unheated areas where pipes or water lines are located. Look in the garage and cabinets. Both hot- and cold-water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

mProtect water pipes by wrapping them in pipe insulation or heat tape.

As temperatures fall, customers can help prevent frozen pipes.

mKeep thermostats set no lower than 55°F.

mWhen it is below freezing outside for an extended period, let cold water drip from faucets that are served by exposed or potentially poorly insulated pipes. Running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

mIdentify freezing points. Eliminate sources of cold air near water lines. Fix drafty windows and plug drafts around doors.

mKeep garage doors closed if water pipes are located there.

mKnow the location of and how to shut off the main water valve in case freezing does occur.

Customers can find additional information on Liberty's website: Preventing Frozen Pipes - Residential - Arkansas Water - Liberty (libertyutilities.com).

"At Liberty, we are committed to delivering safe, reliable water service to our customers. We continue to monitor the weather, and our teams are standing by, ready to respond," Price stated in the release.

Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.