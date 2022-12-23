Warriors take control,

use defense to whip Owls

Little Rock Christian has an abundance of offensive options, but the way it locked down on defense Thursday is a big reason why it's one of the favorites in Class 4A.

The Warriors held Memphis University School without a field goal during the first seven-plus minutes of the second half, allowing them to build a lead and eventually coast to a 63-32 victory during its Little Rock/Memphis Challenge inside their arena.

Landren Blocker had 23 points, Jameel Wesley II tossed in 15 points, and J.J. Andrews ended with 11 points for Christian (9-4), which bounced back in a major way after Wednesday's 60-51 setback to Memphis Christian Brothers.

The Owls played Little Rock Central tough 24 hours earlier and were within 26-21 at halftime against LR Christian in spite of Wesley's 12 points, but the Warriors didn't allow their border foes to muster up much of anything in the second half.

LR Christian outscored Memphis University 37-11 after halftime. The Owls were 1-of-14 shooting in the third quarter, and that one made basket came on a three-pointer from Wes Street with three seconds left.

Wesley hit an 8-footer at the start of the fourth to begin an 11-2 spurt that featured a pair of rim-rattling dunks from Blocker. In all, Memphis University was 4 of 27 (14.8%) from the field during the second and third quarters.

Owen Sharp had eight points to lead the Owls, who were also outrebounded 20-8 in the second half.

– Erick Taylor